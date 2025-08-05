Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 8/5/25: The Earth is spinning faster, Everything about Russia Russia Russia was a lie, Did Micah Step in it again? Round 2, Trump will not replace Powell with Bessent, Tariffs on Pharmaceuticals, Banks that refuse to work with conservatives should be hit with penalties

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
1. The Earth is spinning faster, for at least one day
The Earth is spinning faster, for at least one day – https://www.space.com/astronomy/earth/mysterious-boost-to-earths-spin-will-make-aug-5-one-of-the-shortest-days-on-record
2. Everything about Russia Russia Russia was a lie
3. Did Micah Step in it again? Round 2
4. Trump will not replace Powell with Bessent
5. Tariffs on Pharmaceuticals
no need to tariff Pharmaceuticals, just make it easier to produce here.
6. Banks that refuse to work with conservatives should be hit with penalties
Banks that refuse to work with conservatives should be hit with penalties – https://www.wsj.com/finance/regulation/white-house-preps-order-to-punish-banks-that-discriminate-against-conservatives-8af18854?mod=hp_lead_pos1
