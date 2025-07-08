Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 7/8/25: Curfew more show than substance, Texas flood catastrophe, Of course there is an Epstein client list, and of course we are being lied to, With the BBB out of the way, Trump is back to focusing on tariffs, Stan Kroenke wealthiest franchise owner, Dems continue to judge shop despite SCOTUS rulings, Musk America Party pro-gun and progressive?

Published on July 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Curfew more show than substance

2. Texas flood catastrophe

3. Of course there is an Epstein client list, and of course we are being lied to

Of course there is an Epstein client list, and of course we are being lied to – https://www.wsj.com/us-news/law/doj-says-there-is-no-epstein-client-list-as-it-backs-off-promised-releases-11787dcc?mod=hp_lead_pos4

4. With the BBB out of the way, Trump is back to focusing on tariffs

5. Stan Kroenke wealthiest franchise owner

6. Dems continue to judge shop despite SCOTUS rulings

7. Musk America Party pro-gun and progressive?

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close