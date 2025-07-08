Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 7/8/25: Curfew more show than substance, Texas flood catastrophe, Of course there is an Epstein client list, and of course we are being lied to, With the BBB out of the way, Trump is back to focusing on tariffs, Stan Kroenke wealthiest franchise owner, Dems continue to judge shop despite SCOTUS rulings, Musk America Party pro-gun and progressive?
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Curfew more show than substance
2. Texas flood catastrophe
3. Of course there is an Epstein client list, and of course we are being lied to
Of course there is an Epstein client list, and of course we are being lied to – https://www.wsj.com/us-news/law/doj-says-there-is-no-epstein-client-list-as-it-backs-off-promised-releases-11787dcc?mod=hp_lead_pos4
4. With the BBB out of the way, Trump is back to focusing on tariffs
5. Stan Kroenke wealthiest franchise owner
6. Dems continue to judge shop despite SCOTUS rulings
7. Musk America Party pro-gun and progressive?
More from WIBC 93.1 FM