Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 7/23/24: Kimberly Cheatle, Dogs Can Smell Your Stress, Kamala To Continue Bidenomics, People Who Got Fired On The First Day

Published on July 23, 2024

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz  Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. House Oversight Committee grills USSS Director On Attempted Trump Assassination

House Oversight Committee grills USSS Director On Attempted Trump Assassination
2. Dogs can smell your stress

Dogs can smell your stress
3. Kamala to continue Joe's economic policies

Kamala to continue Joe's economic policies
4. People fired after only one day

People fired after only one day
