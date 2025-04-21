Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 4/21/25: SCOTUS halts Venezuelan deportation, How lawmakers will deal with the $2B downfall, Economists who blame everything on Trump and ignore what Biden did should not be listened to, Why Tony’s not on the livestream
1. The Supremes halt Venezuelan deportations
2. How lawmakers will deal with the $2B shortfall
Gerry Dick joins to discuss
3. Economists who argue that Trump is ruining everything while they were silent under Biden are just spinning political claptrap.
4. Why Tony is not on the livestream
