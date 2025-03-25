Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 3/25/25: Trending in your social media: “War Plans” shared with Atlantic “journalist”, PA city worker accused of staging ‘hate crime’ hoax after allegedly planting noose at her desk

Published on March 25, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
2. PA city worker accused of staging 'hate crime' hoax after allegedly planting noose at her desk

3. Markets rebounding from news that tariffs won't be so wide ranging

4. Was the Goldberg "War Plans" leak purposeful?

Dale Stark on X: “I don’t buy the Atlantic story at face value. It’s likely a deliberate leak to put Europe on notice or to root out a traitor from within. Someone didn’t just accidentally add lyin’ Jeff Goldberg to the group chat.” / X

