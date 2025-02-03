Listen Live
Close
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 2/3/2025: Punxsutawney Phil, WWE Rumble, China on its toes, Why are there tariffs against Canada? Are we going to war with Mexico? Schumer under investigation

Published on February 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Did the WWE Royal Rumble help Indy businesses?

Did the WWE Royal Rumble help Indy businesses?
Source: Getty

2. Trump is Keeping China on their toes

Trump is Keeping China on their toes
Source: Getty

3. But why the tariffs against Canada?

But why the tariffs against Canada?
Source: Getty

the CEO of Shopify is telling Trudeau to make a deal – https://nypost.com/2025/02/02/us-news/shopify-ceo-defends-trump-tariff-demands-slams-trudeau/

4. I take it all back. Maybe Democrats will nominate Gavin Newsom

I take it all back. Maybe Democrats will nominate Gavin Newsom

I take it all back. Maybe Democrats will nominate Gavin Newsom – https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/campaigns/3307825/david-hogg-wins-election-vice-chair-dnc/

 

never mind that Hogg has turned standing on dead classmates into a career. Democrats don’t know why they lost. They don’t care why they lost. They are broken in spirit and in mind, and that makes them as dangerous as ever – https://freebeacon.com/democrats/dnc-chair-candidates-agree-kamala-harris-lost-because-of-racism-and-misogyny/

5. Dems are broken

Dems are broken
Source: Getty

6. We will go to war with Mexico or Mexico will go to war with the cartels.

We will go to war with Mexico or Mexico will go to war with the cartels.
Source: Getty

We will go to war with Mexico or Mexico will go to war with the cartels. One or the other is happening.

7. Webster Theme Song

8. Leon Tailoring Co., an icon of Indianapolis retail, closing after 120-year run

Leon Tailoring Co., an icon of Indianapolis retail, closing after 120-year run
Source: Getty

 

Leon Tailoring Co., an icon of Indianapolis retail, closing after 120-year run – Indianapolis Business Journal

9. Schumer under investigation for threatening Supreme Court justices.

Schumer under investigation for threatening Supreme Court justices.
Source: Getty

Schumer under investigation for threatening Supreme Court justices. Good. – https://amgreatness.com/2025/02/02/schumer-under-investigation-while-trump-reshapes-washington/

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close