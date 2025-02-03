Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 2/3/2025: Punxsutawney Phil, WWE Rumble, China on its toes, Why are there tariffs against Canada? Are we going to war with Mexico? Schumer under investigation

4. I take it all back. Maybe Democrats will nominate Gavin Newsom

never mind that Hogg has turned standing on dead classmates into a career. Democrats don’t know why they lost. They don’t care why they lost. They are broken in spirit and in mind, and that makes them as dangerous as ever – https://freebeacon.com/democrats/dnc-chair-candidates-agree-kamala-harris-lost-because-of-racism-and-misogyny/