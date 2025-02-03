Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 2/3/2025: Punxsutawney Phil, WWE Rumble, China on its toes, Why are there tariffs against Canada? Are we going to war with Mexico? Schumer under investigation
1. Did the WWE Royal Rumble help Indy businesses?
2. Trump is Keeping China on their toes
3. But why the tariffs against Canada?
the CEO of Shopify is telling Trudeau to make a deal – https://nypost.com/2025/02/02/us-news/shopify-ceo-defends-trump-tariff-demands-slams-trudeau/
4. I take it all back. Maybe Democrats will nominate Gavin Newsom
I take it all back. Maybe Democrats will nominate Gavin Newsom – https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/campaigns/3307825/david-hogg-wins-election-vice-chair-dnc/
never mind that Hogg has turned standing on dead classmates into a career. Democrats don’t know why they lost. They don’t care why they lost. They are broken in spirit and in mind, and that makes them as dangerous as ever – https://freebeacon.com/democrats/dnc-chair-candidates-agree-kamala-harris-lost-because-of-racism-and-misogyny/
5. Dems are broken
6. We will go to war with Mexico or Mexico will go to war with the cartels.
We will go to war with Mexico or Mexico will go to war with the cartels. One or the other is happening.
7. Webster Theme Song
8. Leon Tailoring Co., an icon of Indianapolis retail, closing after 120-year run
Leon Tailoring Co., an icon of Indianapolis retail, closing after 120-year run – Indianapolis Business Journal
9. Schumer under investigation for threatening Supreme Court justices.
Schumer under investigation for threatening Supreme Court justices. Good. – https://amgreatness.com/2025/02/02/schumer-under-investigation-while-trump-reshapes-washington/