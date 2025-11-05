Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 11/5/25: Indiana attorney general asks President Trump to send troops into Indianapolis. Arrests made in Harvard explosion. Avon school referendum approved. Social media is a dumpster fire. What last night’s election tells us. 

Published on November 5, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

1. Indiana attorney general asks President Trump to send troops into Indianapolis

https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/m-3-1-5e0f7388-92bc-4180-8851-0ac426c719ba

‘Law and order’ | Indiana attorney general asks President Trump to send troops into Indianapolis | wthr.com

2. Arrests made in Harvard explosion

Arrests made in Harvard explosion – https://www.msn.com/en-us/public-safety-and-emergencies/general/2-young-men-arrested-in-explosion-at-harvard-medical-school-fbi/ar-AA1PNAra?ocid=BingNewsBrowse

3. Avon school referendum approved

Avon school referendum approved – https://www.indystar.com/story/news/education/2025/11/04/avon-school-referndum-results-indiana-elections/87090558007/

4. Social media is a dumpster fire

Hands, phone and typing with person in factory for manufacturing or production process closeup. App, communication and text message with plant or warehouse employee at work for quality control Source:Getty

5. What last night’s election tells us. 

https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/m-3-4-5992e630-143e-4384-956a-285d0a6dd668

