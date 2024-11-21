Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 11/21/24: KKK flyers in Hamilton County, Ruoff, Carmel Sup of Schools, Jay Leno, Donald Trump, Jerome Powell, Climate Spokesmouth Tells US to butt out
1. Police investigate Ku Klux Klan flyers found scattered in at least 3 Hamilton Co. neighborhoods
2. Ruoff Music Center 35 Years
Wait. Ruoff didn’t charge for parking? – https://fox59.com/indiana-news/ruoff-music-center-will-charge-for-parking-in-2025-heres-how-much/
3. Carmel superintendent states why he publicly supported 2 school board candidates at polls
4. Jay Leno takes terrible fall AND STILL WORKS THAT NIGHT!
5. Trump and Fed Chair Powell could be set on a collision course over rates
6. Spokesmouth for 3rd World Network tells the US to butt out of Climate Change negotiations
