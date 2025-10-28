Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 10/28/25: Tara Hastings gives out small size candy for Halloween. How does redistricting affect the Indiana business community? Senate Chaplain scolds congress for its shutdown. All Communists lie. All of them. All the time.

October 28, 2025

1. Tara Hastings gives out small size candy for Halloween

2. How does redistricting affect the Indiana business community?

3D Wavy ribbon in Indiana flag colors, flowing with national pride and elegance. 3D Illustration Source:Getty

3. Senate Chaplain scolds congress for its shutdown

4. All Communists lie. All of them. All the time.

