Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 10/27/25: Donald Trump will meet with the new Prime Minister of Japan Sanae Takaichi. RNC Chair Joe Gruters talks about redistricting and winning the midterm election. Markets reacting to possible deal with the Chinese. Don’t dress up as a creepy clown this Halloween. Tony needs a lawn sweeper

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Donald Trump will meet with the new Prime Minister of Japan Sanae Takaichi
2. RNC Chair Joe Gruters talks about redistricting and winning the midterm election
3. Markets reacting to possible deal with the Chinese
4. Don’t dress up as a creepy clown this Halloween
5. Tony needs a lawn sweeper
6. GM is eliminating Apple CarPlay and Android Auto from all vehicles
More from WIBC 93.1 FM