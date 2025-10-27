Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 10/27/25: Donald Trump will meet with the new Prime Minister of Japan Sanae Takaichi. RNC Chair Joe Gruters talks about redistricting and winning the midterm election. Markets reacting to possible deal with the Chinese. Don’t dress up as a creepy clown this Halloween. Tony needs a lawn sweeper

Published on October 27, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

1. Donald Trump will meet with the new Prime Minister of Japan Sanae Takaichi

2. RNC Chair Joe Gruters talks about redistricting and winning the midterm election

3. Markets reacting to possible deal with the Chinese

4. Don’t dress up as a creepy clown this Halloween

Funny Face photo of a clown

5. Tony needs a lawn sweeper

6. GM is eliminating Apple CarPlay and Android Auto from all vehicles

