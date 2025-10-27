Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 10/27/25: Donald Trump will meet with the new Prime Minister of Japan Sanae Takaichi. RNC Chair Joe Gruters talks about redistricting and winning the midterm election. Markets reacting to possible deal with the Chinese. Don’t dress up as a creepy clown this Halloween. Tony needs a lawn sweeper

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM

1. Donald Trump will meet with the new Prime Minister of Japan Sanae Takaichi 2. RNC Chair Joe Gruters talks about redistricting and winning the midterm election 3. Markets reacting to possible deal with the Chinese 4. Don’t dress up as a creepy clown this Halloween 5. Tony needs a lawn sweeper 6. GM is eliminating Apple CarPlay and Android Auto from all vehicles