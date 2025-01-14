Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 1/14/25: Trump Inauguration Broadcast Plans, IN SB0322, The Inflation is baked in, IndyGo Transit Equity Day

Published on January 14, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Trump Inauguration Broadcast Plans

Trump Inauguration Broadcast Plans
Source: Getty

2. Indiana bill to ban tobacco products to those born after 2004

Indiana bill to ban tobacco products to those born after 2004

Why is a Republican promoting the nanny state? 

IN SB0322 | 2025 | Regular Session | LegiScan

3. Inflation is baked in

Inflation is baked in
Source: Getty

4. TV Theme Song of the day

5. IndyGo to offer free rides on "Transit Equity Day

IndyGo to offer free rides on "Transit Equity Day

