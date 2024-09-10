Listen Live
Close
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 9/10/24: Fishers Pride, Tonight’s Debate, Cookie Jar For Sale, Why Isn’t Kamala Doing Better in the Polls?

Published on September 10, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Fishers Pride Event is Wrong

2. Tonight is Debate Night

Tonight is Debate Night
Source: Getty

3. Mmmmmm Cookies

4. Why isn't Kamala doing better in the polls?

Why isn't Kamala doing better in the polls?
Source: Getty

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close