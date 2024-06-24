Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 6/24/24: Joe Hogsett, Andre Carson, Stop Oil, AOC, Jamaal Bowman, Gary Indiana, Micah Beckwith, Mike Braun, Indy Star is proudly a marketing arm of the Hogsett Administration

Published on June 24, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

1. Mayor Joe Hogsett on his relationship with Congressman Andre Carson: “I’m the Eminem to his Dr. Dre”

Listen:

2. To save the planet, climate cultists just vandalized the prehistoric Stonehenge monument, built 5k years ago

3. AOC doing her Howard Dean impression, screaming at supporters and begging them to vote

 

AOC doing her Howard Dean impression, screaming at supporters and begging them to vote – https://x.com/mattdizwhitlock/status/1804683957637681433?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA 

4. Bowman is Profane

Listen:

5. Gary, Indiana is run better than Indianapolis

Aerial View of Gary Indiana Vacant and Crumbling Buildings Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Gary is run better than Indianapolis – https://wallethub.com/edu/best-run-cities/22869 

6. Micah Beckwith wins

Micah Beckwith Source:Patabook News

7. Braun needs to relook at his team

Senate Examines FBI's Proposed Budget For 2022 Source:Getty

8. Indy Star is proudly a marketing arm of the Hogsett Administration

Listen:

