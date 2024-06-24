Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 6/24/24: Joe Hogsett, Andre Carson, Stop Oil, AOC, Jamaal Bowman, Gary Indiana, Micah Beckwith, Mike Braun, Indy Star is proudly a marketing arm of the Hogsett Administration

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
1. Mayor Joe Hogsett on his relationship with Congressman Andre Carson: “I’m the Eminem to his Dr. Dre”
2. To save the planet, climate cultists just vandalized the prehistoric Stonehenge monument, built 5k years ago
3. AOC doing her Howard Dean impression, screaming at supporters and begging them to vote
4. Bowman is Profane
5. Gary, Indiana is run better than IndianapolisSource:Getty
Gary is run better than Indianapolis – https://wallethub.com/edu/best-run-cities/22869
6. Micah Beckwith winsSource:Patabook News
7. Braun needs to relook at his teamSource:Getty
8. Indy Star is proudly a marketing arm of the Hogsett Administration
