Tony Katz Rundowns

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 4/3/25: Brownsburg Tornado, Tariffs set on trading partners to create even playing field, Marco Andretti Signed Oberto IndyCar Driver Suit, Micah Beckwith facing criticism

Published on April 3, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Possible Tornado Hits Brownsburg

Source: WISH-TV

Possible Tornado Hits Brownsburg, Thousands

2. Scott Bessent talks tariff affects with CNN's Kaitlyn Collins

3. Fight: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House

4. Marco Andretti Signed Oberto IndyCar Driver Suit

5. Beckwith says he's cost-cutting after facing criticism over $88K SUV

Source: Micah Beckwith

