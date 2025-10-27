Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 10/27/25: JMV joins Tony to talk about the Colts and Hoosiers victories! ‘No Kings’ protests largely comprised of people from one demographic. Used shoes for sale. Braun to call special session to redistrict? 

October 27, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr

1. JMV joins Tony to talk about the Colts and Hoosiers victories!

2. ‘No Kings’ protests largely comprised of people from one demographic

Screeching AOC campaigning for Mamdani

3. Would you buy used shoes?

4. Braun to call a special session to redistrict?

