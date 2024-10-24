Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 10/24/24: Local School Board Races, Denny’s, Dem Buyer’s Remorse For Kamala? Busy Betty Washing Machine, Protect Girl’s Sports

Published on October 24, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Letter regarding Carmel School Board Race, your local races matter

Letter regarding Carmel School Board Race, your local races matter
Source: Getty

2024 Carmel Clay School Board Debate • Current Publishing

2. Denny's to close 150 restaurants including 50 before end of 2024

Denny's to close 150 restaurants including 50 before end of 2024
Source: Getty

Denny’s to close 150 restaurants including 50 before end of 2024

3. Dems having buyer's remorse?

Dems having buyer's remorse?
Source: Getty

A look at Democrats having buyer’s remorse over Harris – https://pjmedia.com/scott-pinsker/2024/10/22/a-deep-dive-in-the-democrats-latest-polling-theres-a-rebellion-brewing-n4933553

Tony Katz on X: “Wherein @noahcrothman admits he’s a witch.” / X

4. Busy Betty Washing Machine with Green Uranium glass

5. Protecting Girls is Right, Briggs and Doyel Ganging up on Danny Lopez is wrong

Tony Katz on X: “Stop it. It doesn’t strike you as an “acknowledgement” of anything. You and @GreggDoyelStar are clearly trying to get him fired. If you’re commenting on the ad, and don’t agree that boys are not girls and girls are not boys, and don’t agree that we should not feed into the” / X

Tony Katz on X: “After excoriating @greggdoyelstar of the @indyastar for trying to get @dlopezIND fired for standing up for young girls in sports, Doyel has blocked me on Twitter/X. Doyel is wrong; Wrong to go after Danny Lopez. Wrong to not side with young women in sports. Wrong to feed into” / X

Tony Katz on X: “I’m not the only one honestly discussing the abuse of children. Stand up for kids. Stop this madness. Never relent.” / X

 

