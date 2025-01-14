Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 1/14/25: IndyGo Equity Transit Day, LA Times regrets Karen Bass endorsement, Original Picasso for sale, Confirmation Hearings Begin Today

Published on January 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Indianapolis City-Councilors question city's plowing plan

Indianapolis City-Councilors question city's plowing plan
Source: Donnie Burgess

Indianapolis City-Councilors question city’s plowing plan | wthr.com

2. IndyGo will offer free rides on Transit Equity Day

IndyGo will offer free rides on Transit Equity Day

IndyGo will offer free rides on Transit Equity Day. | wthr.com

3. LA Times owner says it was wrong to endorse Karen Bass

4. Original Picasso for sale

5. Confirmation hearings begin today

Confirmation hearings begin today
Source: Getty

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close