Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 1/14/25: IndyGo Equity Transit Day, LA Times regrets Karen Bass endorsement, Original Picasso for sale, Confirmation Hearings Begin Today
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Indianapolis City-Councilors question city's plowing plan
Indianapolis City-Councilors question city’s plowing plan | wthr.com
2. IndyGo will offer free rides on Transit Equity Day
IndyGo will offer free rides on Transit Equity Day. | wthr.com
3. LA Times owner says it was wrong to endorse Karen Bass
4. Original Picasso for sale
5. Confirmation hearings begin today
More from WIBC 93.1 FM