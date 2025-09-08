Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. It seems that Micah Beckwith deleted his tweet about Haitian refugees. But the conversation about it continues
2. How did these illegal South Koreans get hired?
3. Trump declares war on Chicago in a post
4. Now the left is against blowing up drug boats?
5. Ukrainian refugee who fled to the US to escape the war in Ukraine, was fatally stabbed in Charlotte, North Carolina
-
University of Indianapolis Student Found Dead in Apartment
-
Illinois Democrats Blame Indiana For Their Crime Problems
-
Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide
-
Arrest Made in Indy Double Murder Case
-
15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World
-
Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic
-
Crash on I-65 Sends Indiana Trooper to Indy Hospital
-
Teenage Boy Shot in Northeast Indy, Police Say