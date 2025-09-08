Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr

1. It seems that Micah Beckwith deleted his tweet about Haitian refugees. But the conversation about it continues 2. How did these illegal South Koreans get hired? 3. Trump declares war on Chicago in a post 4. Now the left is against blowing up drug boats? 5. Ukrainian refugee who fled to the US to escape the war in Ukraine, was fatally stabbed in Charlotte, North Carolina