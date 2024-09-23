Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 9/23/24: Who’s Running The Country? Israel – Hezbollah War Escalates, Hoosiers 4-0, Colts Win Their 1st, Kamala Will Skip Al Smith

Published on September 23, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Who's running the country?

2. War has escalated in Israel

War has escalated in Israel
Source: Getty

War has escalated in Israel – https://www.cbsnews.com/news/israel-hezbollah-trade-rockets-al-jazeera-west-bank-hamas/

….is Sinwar dead? – https://www.jpost.com/breaking-news/article-821285

3. California will save us all! No More Plastic Bags!!

California will save us all! No More Plastic Bags!!
Source: Getty

California will save us all! No More Plastic Bags!! – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/west/ap-california-governor-signs-law-banning-all-plastic-shopping-bags-at-grocery-stores/

4. Hoosiers are 4-0!

Hoosiers are 4-0!
Source: Getty

5. Colts win their first game

Colts win their first game
Source: Getty

6. Harris to skip Al Smith dinner

Harris to skip Al Smith dinner
Source: Getty

Harris to skip Al Smith dinner – https://www.cnn.com/2024/09/21/politics/al-smith-dinner-kamala-harris-catholic/index.html

Why? Two reasons. 1 – She can’t risk being exposed as incapable of connecting with an audience. 2 – She can’t be seen being cordial with Trump, thus elevating and humanizing him.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close