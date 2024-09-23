Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 9/23/24: Who’s Running The Country? Israel – Hezbollah War Escalates, Hoosiers 4-0, Colts Win Their 1st, Kamala Will Skip Al Smith
1. Who's running the country?
2. War has escalated in Israel
War has escalated in Israel – https://www.cbsnews.com/news/israel-hezbollah-trade-rockets-al-jazeera-west-bank-hamas/
….is Sinwar dead? – https://www.jpost.com/breaking-news/article-821285
3. California will save us all! No More Plastic Bags!!
California will save us all! No More Plastic Bags!! – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/west/ap-california-governor-signs-law-banning-all-plastic-shopping-bags-at-grocery-stores/
4. Hoosiers are 4-0!
5. Colts win their first game
6. Harris to skip Al Smith dinner
Harris to skip Al Smith dinner – https://www.cnn.com/2024/09/21/politics/al-smith-dinner-kamala-harris-catholic/index.html
Why? Two reasons. 1 – She can’t risk being exposed as incapable of connecting with an audience. 2 – She can’t be seen being cordial with Trump, thus elevating and humanizing him.
