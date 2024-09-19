Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 9/19/24: Trump NY Rally, Harris Wants To Raise Home Prices, Fed Rate Cut, AZ Cardinals Hates MAGA, Newsome sign AI Election Law, Iran Tried To Help Biden

Published on September 19, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Left weirded out by Trump's rally in NY

2. Kamala wants to raise the price of home by $25k

3. The rate cut is ½ point

The rate cut is ½ point – https://www.wsj.com/economy/central-banking/fed-cuts-rates-by-half-percentage-point-03566d82?st=TpiAQd&reflink=article_gmail_share

4. Israel's war with Hezbollah is here

Israel’s war with Hezbollah is here – https://www.wsj.com/world/middle-east/pentagon-worries-israel-is-close-to-launching-ground-war-in-lebanon-33683bf4?st=E5popo&reflink=article_gmail_share

5. Arizona Cardinals force woman to throw out MAGA hat

Arizona Cardinals force woman to throw out MAGA hat – https://www.foxnews.com/sports/woman-forced-throw-maga-hat-trash-cardinals-game-gets-teams-apology-staff-misunderstanding

6. The hilarity of California's AI law

The hilarity of California’s AI law – https://www.kiro7.com/news/technology/california-laws/NW3YGU7HKFC3JINJEB5TDLICVU/

7. Iran tried to influence the election…in favor of Biden

Iran tried to influence the election…in favor of Biden – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/iran-tried-influence-election-sending-stolen-material-from-trump-campaign-bidens-camp-fbi-says

