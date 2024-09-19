Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 9/19/24: Trump NY Rally, Harris Wants To Raise Home Prices, Fed Rate Cut, AZ Cardinals Hates MAGA, Newsome sign AI Election Law, Iran Tried To Help Biden
1. Left weirded out by Trump's rally in NY
2. Kamala wants to raise the price of home by $25k
3. The rate cut is ½ point
The rate cut is ½ point – https://www.wsj.com/economy/central-banking/fed-cuts-rates-by-half-percentage-point-03566d82?st=TpiAQd&reflink=article_gmail_share
4. Israel's war with Hezbollah is here
Israel’s war with Hezbollah is here – https://www.wsj.com/world/middle-east/pentagon-worries-israel-is-close-to-launching-ground-war-in-lebanon-33683bf4?st=E5popo&reflink=article_gmail_share
5. Arizona Cardinals force woman to throw out MAGA hat
Arizona Cardinals force woman to throw out MAGA hat – https://www.foxnews.com/sports/woman-forced-throw-maga-hat-trash-cardinals-game-gets-teams-apology-staff-misunderstanding
6. The hilarity of California's AI law
The hilarity of California’s AI law – https://www.kiro7.com/news/technology/california-laws/NW3YGU7HKFC3JINJEB5TDLICVU/
7. Iran tried to influence the election…in favor of Biden
Iran tried to influence the election…in favor of Biden – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/iran-tried-influence-election-sending-stolen-material-from-trump-campaign-bidens-camp-fbi-says