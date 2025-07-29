Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 7/29/25: Horrific shooting in NYC, Josh Hawley Tariff rebates, Trump reducing deadline against Putin, Dental Floss Vaccines, Tik Tok Prankster arrested

Published on July 29, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Horrific shooting in NYC

CNN analysts say he was possibly white

2. Sen. Josh Hawley introduced legislation to provide tariff rebate checks of at least $600 per adult and child to American families.

3. Trump changes his deadline for Putin to “10 or 12 days from today” to make a peace deal with Ukraine.

4. Dental Floss Vaccines

5. Tik Tok Prankster arrested

