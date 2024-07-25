Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 7/25/24: Joe Biden Addresses the Nation, Kamala Harris, Zits Are In, Netanyahu Addresses Joint Session Of Congress, Stolen Winning Lottery Ticket

Published on July 25, 2024

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz  Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. President Biden Delivers Address From The White House On Ending His Campaign

2. Administration is denying that Harris was ever the 'Border Czar'

Listen:

3. Gen Z thinks zits are in now

4. Would you quit your job to become an influential

5. Studio Apartments Getting Smaller

Listen: https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/zits-are-in-would-you-quit-your-job-to-become-an-i

6. Benjamin Netanyahu addresses a joint meeting of Congress

7. “The United States shares a very important Alliance with the Republic of North Korea” – Kamala Harris

Listen:

8. Million-dollar lottery ticket stolen and returned back to the winners' hands

Listen:

reference:

Million-dollar lottery ticket stolen and returned back to the winners’ hands (newschannel5.com)

