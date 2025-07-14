Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 7/14/25: Gavin Newsom tries to pick a fight with JD Vance, who took his family Disneyland, Sen. Lindsey Graham with a very cryptic warning about Ukraine and Russia, Trump celebrates Chelsea FC victory on stage with team, Protestors rally outside Indianapolis church in response to LGBTQ+ death penalty message, Elmo hacked
1. Some people just want to pick a fight no matter what
2. Sen. Lindsey Graham with a very cryptic warning about Ukraine and Russia
Sen. Lindsey Graham with a very cryptic warning about Ukraine and Russia – https://x.com/sentdefender/status/1944468651928592584
….and NATO is paying for the weapons we are sending to Ukraine? So now it’s a jobs program? – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2025/jul/11/donald-trump-says-nato-pay-weapons-ukraine/
President Trump announces that the United States is spending 0 DOLLARS on the upcoming weapons to Ukraine. The EUROPEAN UNION will. “That’s the way it SHOULD’VE BEEN a long time ago. “The European Union is paying for it. We’re not paying ANYTHING. It’ll be business for us.”
3. Trump doubles down on Epstein to protect Pam Bondi
Trump doubles down on Epstein to protect Pam Bondi – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/trump-on-epstein-controversy-let-pam-bondi-do-her-job/
….it’s completely tone deaf. It’s bad politics. And the right-leaning pundits and radio hosts screaming to protect Trump are going down the Bill Kristol road.