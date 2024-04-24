Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 4/24/24: College Protests Continue, Mike Johnson, Donald Trump, Indiana Gov Race Debate, Pachinko, Joe Biden

Published on April 24, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

1. Pro Hamas protests continue at U.S. Universities

Pro-Palestinian protest in the University of Michigan Source:Getty

2. Trump backs Speaker Johnson, which is going to infuriate MTG

Speaker Johnson Joins Former President Trump At Mar-a-Lago For Announcement On Election Integrity Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Trump backs Speaker Johnson, which is going to infuriate MTG – https://nypost.com/2024/04/23/us-news/trump-defends-house-speaker-mike-johnson-amid-ouster-threat-trying-very-hard/

3. Hush Money case update

4. The GOP Governor Debate was an embarrassing mess, and the Indiana Debate Commission and Public Radio are to blame.

Debate at IUPUI Source:Indiana Debate Commission

Listen:

reference:

Republican Candidates for Indiana Governor Talk Education, Economy, and More in Debate (wibc.com)

5. Pachinko machine for sale on Facebook marketplace

Photo Illustrations - Stock Pictures Source:Getty

 

Listen:

 

6. Why is Joe Biden making the sign of the cross while promoting abortion in Florida?

Listen:

