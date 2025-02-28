Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 2/28/25: Trump layoffs to proceed, Andrew Tate, Philadelphi Corridor, Hamas Cosplay at Barnard College, Chuck Todd, Brett Baier, Food Door Delivery, Matt Bair
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Here’s Where Trump’s Government Layoffs Are Reportedly Happening
Here’s Where Trump’s Government Layoffs Are Reportedly Happening—NOAA, Social Security Administration, IRS And More
2. Andrew Tate returns to the US
3. Israel not leaving the Philadelphi corridor
4. Hamas cosplayers at Barnard need to be expelled
5. A sad little girl with a red rash on her skin is looking out the window. She has chicken pox and measles on her face.
6. Chuck Todd tries to throw shade at Fox News' Bret Baier
7. How do restaurants afford to use these delivery services?
8. What does Matt Bair eat to stay in shape?
More from WIBC 93.1 FM