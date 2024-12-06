Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 12/6/24: UnitedHealth CEO Shooter showed his face, Stand In Girlfriend For The Holidays, Obama thinks Republicans Manipulate Elections, Granny Purse
1. NYPD has released brand new photos of the suspected CEO k*ller’s face
2. Canada wants to use confiscated guns and send them to Ukraine
3. Lost lottery ticket in California
4. Man not rescued from well because they thought he was a ghost
5. People react to McDonalds changing up their menu.
6. Woman sells “stand in girlfriend” service for family holidays
7. Obama seems to think republicans manipulate elections
8. Granny Purse Syndrome is a real thing
