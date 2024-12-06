Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 12/6/24: UnitedHealth CEO Shooter showed his face, Stand In Girlfriend For The Holidays, Obama thinks Republicans Manipulate Elections, Granny Purse

Published on December 6, 2024

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz  Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. NYPD has released brand new photos of the suspected CEO k*ller’s face

2. Canada wants to use confiscated guns and send them to Ukraine

Source: Getty

Canada would be better as the 51st state

3. Lost lottery ticket in California

Source: Getty

Someone is going to be very upset tomorrow

4. Man not rescued from well because they thought he was a ghost

Source: Getty

People either hate this guy or really thought he was a ghost

5. People react to McDonalds changing up their menu.

Source: Getty

Is this actually a big deal?    More Mcd news

6. Woman sells “stand in girlfriend” service for family holidays

Woman sells “stand in girlfriend” service for family holidays

7. Obama seems to think republicans manipulate elections

Source: Getty

Obama seems to think republicans manipulate elections

8. Granny Purse Syndrome is a real thing

Source: Getty

Granny Purse Syndrome is a real thing…but I can’t help thinking about my childhood

