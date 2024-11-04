Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 11/4/24: Kamala goes on SNL, Purdue Paper Favors McCormick, NY Killed Peanut The Squirrel, Colts Are A Terrible Team, Kathy Hochul
1. Harris goes on SNL, and that means NBC gave her an in-kind donation. What about equal time?
Harris goes on SNL, and that means NBC gave her an in-kind donation. What about equal time? – https://x.com/jacquiheinrich/status/1853069509432578458?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA
more – https://www.dailywire.com/news/fcc-commissioner-kamalas-snl-appearance-a-blatant-effort-to-evade-equal-time-rule
NBC gives Trump his equal time:
Juanita Broaddrick on X: “NEW : NBC forced to let Trump air a FREE 90 second campaign video during Sunday Night Football tonight to provide equal time that Kamala received on SNL. Doncha just love it? https://t.co/2Gvjea2VoL” / X
2. Purdue Student Paper Comes Out in Favor of McCormick
OPINION: Jennifer McCormick is the right pick for Boilers | Editorials | purdueexponent.org
3. Dangerous and Ridiculous Post From Indiana Dems
4. Forget the election. The State of New York killed PEANUT!
Forget the election. The State of New York killed PEANUT! – https://nypost.com/2024/11/02/us-news/caretaker-of-peanut-the-squirrelreeling-over-five-hour-raid-of-his-house/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app
….everyone is disgusted. Everyone – https://x.com/marwilliamson/status/1852864820896268472
Biden wants to smack Republicans like Trump “in the ass” – https://x.com/tiffanyfong_/status/1852805514696282359?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA
5. The Colts are a terrible team
6. NY Gov. Kathy Hochul is telling women vote for Harris or you're not a real woman
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul is telling women vote for Harris or you’re not a real woman – https://nypost.com/2024/11/03/us-news/kathy-hochul-calls-trump-gop-voters-anti-american-and-anti-women/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app