Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 11/25/25: Hundreds of property owners threatened with legal action under latest LEAP water plan. Trump’s full 28-point Ukraine-Russia peace plan. The U.S. has quietly moved over 25% of our Navy fleet (including the massive USS Gerald R. Ford carrier group) into the Caribbean/Gulf of Mexico. Greta Thunberg gets BANNED from Venice after climate activists poured green dye in the Grand Canal in the name of fighting climate change. Pete Hegseth considering to call Mark Kelly back to active duty, as the first step to a court martial 

Published on November 25, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

1. Hundreds of property owners threatened with legal action under latest LEAP water plan

LEAP District sign Source:other

Hundreds of property owners threatened with legal action under latest LEAP water plan | wthr.com

2. Trump’s full 28-point Ukraine-Russia peace plan

Trying to convince Ukraine to give up even more land isn’t going swimmingly – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2025/nov/24/territory-concessions-remain-major-sticking-point-us-ukraine-peace/

….that doesn’t mean it might not happen

3. The U.S. has quietly moved over 25% of our Navy fleet (including the massive USS Gerald R. Ford carrier group) into the Caribbean/Gulf of Mexico

The chess board is changing. 

4. Greta Thunberg gets BANNED from Venice after climate activists poured green dye in the Grand Canal in the name of fighting climate change

5. Pete Hegseth considering to call Mark Kelly back to active duty, as the first step to a court martial

Pete Hegseth: Seditious Six

