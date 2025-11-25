Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
1. Hundreds of property owners threatened with legal action under latest LEAP water planSource:other
Hundreds of property owners threatened with legal action under latest LEAP water plan | wthr.com
2. Trump’s full 28-point Ukraine-Russia peace plan
Trying to convince Ukraine to give up even more land isn’t going swimmingly – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2025/nov/24/territory-concessions-remain-major-sticking-point-us-ukraine-peace/
….that doesn’t mean it might not happen
3. The U.S. has quietly moved over 25% of our Navy fleet (including the massive USS Gerald R. Ford carrier group) into the Caribbean/Gulf of Mexico
https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/m-1-2-06db7b6e-9134-4971-8a6d-8134756d96c9
The chess board is changing.
4. Greta Thunberg gets BANNED from Venice after climate activists poured green dye in the Grand Canal in the name of fighting climate change
https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/m-1-3-14fbbcd0-e41e-4e4a-be2c-0194dca3b5fe
5. Pete Hegseth considering to call Mark Kelly back to active duty, as the first step to a court martial
https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/m-1-4-d2a50539-98da-4ab3-b411-8b2475208dbf