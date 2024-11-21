Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 11-21-24: Lanken Riley, Matt Gaetz, More Greg Taylor, Colts Semi Finalists for Hall of Fame, Hancock County Commissioner, Russia and China working together to sabotage West

6. On the verge of WWIII?

Source: Getty

The boat may have been China’s, but the captain was Russian. So it was the Russians who destroyed the gas lines and telecom cables? – https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/lithuania-steps-up-surveillance-sea-following-damage-undersea-cable-2024-11-19/

….the Danes chased the boat down – https://x.com/visegrad24/status/1859132263746744367