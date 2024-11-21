Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 11-21-24: Lanken Riley, Matt Gaetz, More Greg Taylor, Colts Semi Finalists for Hall of Fame, Hancock County Commissioner, Russia and China working together to sabotage West
1. Laken Riley killer guilty on all counts
2. Ethics Committee will not release Gaetz report
3. More fallout over re-election of Greg Taylor as minority leader in Indiana
4. Three Former Indianapolis Colts Are Pro Football Hall of Fame Semifinalists
5. Rachel Jessup, daughter of Hancock County Commissioner John Jessup, speaks out about his sexual assault of her during a 21st birthday trip to Las Vegas
6. On the verge of WWIII?
The boat may have been China’s, but the captain was Russian. So it was the Russians who destroyed the gas lines and telecom cables? – https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/lithuania-steps-up-surveillance-sea-following-damage-undersea-cable-2024-11-19/
….the Danes chased the boat down – https://x.com/visegrad24/status/1859132263746744367