Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 10-3-24: Braun – McCormick Debate, Vance – Walz Debate, Are There Undecideds? Arab Americans Support Trump, Hoosier Voters Care About Property Taxes Most

Published on October 3, 2024

Rob Kendall in for Tony Katz  Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Braun – McCormick Debate last night

2. Vance – Walz Debate

Do the debates matter? How many undecides are there. 

3. Mike Braun and Jennifer McCormick. Who won?

Dems not meeting the populace of the state where they are. McCormick’s main talking points are abortion, and that she’s a victim. 

4. Trump leads Harris among Arab American voters

Gaza War upends Arab American support for Democrats (thehill.com)

5. Hoosier voters care about Property Taxes most

How did we get here? Historical analysis of property tax reform seeks answers • Indiana Capital Chronicle

