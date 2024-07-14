Listen Live
Politics

Photos: Chaos Breaks As Trump Was Attempted To Be Assassinated In Pensylvania Rally

Published on July 14, 2024

BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA - July 13: Secret service agents approach

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

The unity of a political rally in Pennsylvania was shattered when chaos erupted during an attempt on the life of former President Donald Trump on Saturday.

Shots were fired at Trump from an elevated position outside the rally venue that sent shockwaves through the crowd, leaving a trail of fear.

Eyewitnesses described a scene of confusion and terror as security personnel swiftly moved to shield Trump from further harm, while attendees scrambled for safety amid the commotion.

Screams and sirens pierced the air elevating the situation and the urgent need to secure the area.

Now that the dust has settled, there have been multiple photos that convey a sense of unease and vulnerability during the chaos. We gathered them for you.

Take a look below at photos that were taken during Trumps attempted assassination.

1.

Source: Getty

2.

Source: Getty

3.

Source: Getty

4.

Source: Getty

5.

Source: Getty

6.

Source: Getty

7.

Source: Getty

8.

Source: Getty

9.

Source: Getty

10.

Source: Getty

11.

Source: Getty

12.

Source: Getty

13.

Source: Getty

14.

Source: Getty

15.

Source: Getty

16.

Source: Getty

17.

Source: Getty

18.

Source: Getty

19.

Source: Getty

20.

Source: Getty

21.

Source: Getty

22.

Source: Getty

23.

Source: Getty

24.

Source: Getty

25.

Source: Getty

26.

Source: Getty

27.

Source: Getty

28.

Source: Getty

29.

Source: Getty

30.

Source: Getty

31.

Source: Getty

32.

Source: Getty

33.

Source: Getty

34.

Source: Getty

35.

Source: Getty

36.

