Listen Live
Local

Fireworks Are Hard On Pets, Consider Them This 4th Of July

Published on June 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Dog afraid of fireworks

Source: sanjagrujic / Getty

Fireworks Are Hard On Pets, Consider Them This 4th Of July

With 4th of July around the corner, it’s important for pet parents to understand and be prepared for some of the most common summertime safety risks, including fireworks and summer heat for their animals.

According to the Humane Society of the United States, animal shelters tend to see an influx of lost pets on July 4th and we write this to help you understand why. This is confirmed by pet parents who say that fireworks commonly trigger fear and anxiety for their dogs and cats.

Take a look below at some facts about Dogs and Cats not enjoying fireworks.

The fact below are According to a Rover survey.
Rover has partnered with Varsity Tutors, who will host a live, interactive (free) class on Thursday, June 27th, which will cover training tips, sound desensitization and explain how to reduce stress with fun toys and a cozy spot.

1. The majority of dogs (74%) and cats (73%) are afraid of fireworks. 

Dog with sign 'Please don't buy fireworks. I am scared' hiding under blanket Source:Getty

2. 42% of pet parents say their dog has tried to run away during fireworks in the past, and of them, 34% say their pet’s escape attempt was successful.

Animal Shelter brings in runaway dogs after July 4 fireworks Source:Getty

3. 64% of pet parents say their cat has tried to run away during fireworks in the past, with a 31% success rate.

Cat afraid of firework Source:Getty

4. The majority (60%) of pet parents agree that accurate identifiable information is extremely important for their pet’s safety, but despite this, nearly a third (30%) of pet parents admit it’s been six months or more since they last checked the accuracy and legibility of their pet’s ID tag or microchip. 

The dog is hiding under the sofa and afraid to go out. Source:Getty

5. Update your pet’s ID tags, people!

Dog afraid of fireworks Source:Getty
Trending
Eleven Park
Kurt Darling

Expert Claims Use Of Taxpayer Money To Build New Sports Stadiums Is Not Worth It

fire trucks
Ryan Hedrick

Hazardous Materials Teams Respond to Indy Flammable Liquid Spill

Logo Photo Illustration
Kurt Darling

Porn Hub To Block Access In Indiana Once New State Law Takes Effect

Shooting Near Crown Hill Cemetery
John Herrick

Two Men Killed in Shootings on Indy’s North Side

Nine Police Stabbed
John Herrick

AUDIO: Criminal Charges Filed in Indianapolis Stabbing Case

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close