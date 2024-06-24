Fireworks Are Hard On Pets, Consider Them This 4th Of July

With 4th of July around the corner, it’s important for pet parents to understand and be prepared for some of the most common summertime safety risks, including fireworks and summer heat for their animals.

According to the Humane Society of the United States, animal shelters tend to see an influx of lost pets on July 4th and we write this to help you understand why. This is confirmed by pet parents who say that fireworks commonly trigger fear and anxiety for their dogs and cats.

Take a look below at some facts about Dogs and Cats not enjoying fireworks.

The fact below are According to a Rover survey.

on Thursday, June 27th, which will cover training tips, sound desensitization and explain how to reduce stress with fun toys and a cozy spot. Rover has partnered with Varsity Tutors, who will host a live, interactive (free) class , which will cover training tips, sound desensitization and explain how to reduce stress with fun toys and a cozy spot.