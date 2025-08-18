Listen Live
Sports

Lucas Oil Stadium Ranked #1 For Best Gameday Experience By Recent Study

Published on August 18, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Duke v Louisville

Source: Lance King / Getty

Lucas Oil Stadium Ranked #1 For Best Gameday Experience By Recent Study

Attending live sports events is becoming increasingly expensive, with admission costs for U.S. sporting events rising by 10.3% over the past year.

As the 2025-2026 NFL season approaches, fans are left wondering: which stadiums deliver the best value and gameday experience?

Key Insights from the Study

  • Affordable Beer Matters
  • High Costs Don’t Guarantee Satisfaction
  • Fan Sentiment is Key

David Gravel, spokesperson at SiGMA Play, commented:

“Stadiums are more than just venues—they create memories. A great gameday experience isn’t just about big budgets; it’s about how a venue makes fans feel. Fans are loyal and willing to spend, but the experience has to justify the cost.”

Sports betting experts at SiGMA Play analyzed ticket prices, food and parking costs, Yelp ratings, and online fan sentiment to rank NFL stadiums based on their gameday experience. Here’s what they found:

RELATED | 20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League

Lucas Oil Stadium Ranked #1 For Best Gameday Experience By Recent Study  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

1. Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium Source:Getty

 

  • Beer Price ($): $9.50
  • Median Ticket Price ($): $80
  • Median Parking Price ($): $28
  • Total Gameday Cost ($): $123.50
  • Yelp Rating /5: 4.4/5
  • Avg Reddit Sentiment (from -1.0 to 1.0): .42
  • Final Score (/10): 9.09/10

2. Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium Source:Getty

 

  • Beer Price ($): $5.50
  • Median Ticket Price ($): $92
  • Median Parking Price ($): $33.50
  • Total Gameday Cost ($): $133
  • Yelp Rating /5: 4.1/5
  • Avg Reddit Sentiment (from -1.0 to 1.0): .51
  • Final Score (/10): 9.06/10

3. Lumen Field

Lumen Field Source:Getty

 

  • Beer Price ($): $11.50
  • Median Ticket Price ($): $46
  • Median Parking Price ($): $46
  • Total Gameday Cost ($): $112
  • Yelp Rating /5: 4.1/5
  • Avg Reddit Sentiment (from -1.0 to 1.0): .22
  • Final Score (/10): 8.71/10

4. Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome Source:Getty

 

  • Beer Price ($): $12
  • Median Ticket Price ($): $65
  • Median Parking Price ($): $63
  • Total Gameday Cost ($): $147
  • Yelp Rating /5: 4.1/5
  • Avg Reddit Sentiment (from -1.0 to 1.0): .35
  • Final Score (/10): 8.62/10

5. Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium Source:Getty

 

  • Beer Price ($): $7.80
  • Median Ticket Price ($): $34
  • Median Parking Price ($): $46
  • Total Gameday Cost ($): $93.8
  • Yelp Rating /5: 3.7/5
  • Avg Reddit Sentiment (from -1.0 to 1.0): .32
  • Final Score (/10): 8.53/10

6. EverBank Stadium

EverBank Stadium Source:Getty

 

  • Beer Price ($): $11.50
  • Median Ticket Price ($): $70.50
  • Median Parking Price ($): $32
  • Total Gameday Cost ($): $121.50
  • Yelp Rating /5: 4/5
  • Avg Reddit Sentiment (from -1.0 to 1.0): .34
  • Final Score (/10): 8.32/10

7. Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium Source:Getty

 

  • Beer Price ($): $10
  • Median Ticket Price ($): $114.50
  • Median Parking Price ($): $38
  • Total Gameday Cost ($): $169.30
  • Yelp Rating /5: 4.3/5
  • Avg Reddit Sentiment (from -1.0 to 1.0): .31
  • Final Score (/10): 8.31/10

8. Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America Stadium Source:Getty

 

  • Beer Price ($): $11
  • Median Ticket Price ($): $45
  • Median Parking Price ($): $19
  • Total Gameday Cost ($): $81
  • Yelp Rating /5: 3.9/5
  • Avg Reddit Sentiment (from -1.0 to 1.0): .19
  • Final Score (/10): 8.09/10

9. Empower Field at Mile High

Empower Field at Mile High Source:Getty

 

  • Beer Price ($): $9
  • Median Ticket Price ($): $155
  • Median Parking Price ($): $30.50
  • Total Gameday Cost ($): $200.50
  • Yelp Rating /5: 4.2/5
  • Avg Reddit Sentiment (from -1.0 to 1.0): .32
  • Final Score (/10): 7.86/10

10. AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium Source:Getty

 

  • Beer Price ($): $11
  • Median Ticket Price ($): $73
  • Median Parking Price ($): $94
  • Total Gameday Cost ($): $185
  • Yelp Rating /5: 4/5
  • Avg Reddit Sentiment (from -1.0 to 1.0): .26
  • Final Score (/10): 7.68/10
More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local

Report: Late Colts Owner Hid Struggle with Relapse in Final Years

A photo of Todd Young speaking at an event in Indiana
Local

Indiana Senator Todd Young: “The Chinese Are Trying to Steal the Waterway”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close