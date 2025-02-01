Indiana Pacers 132 – Atlanta Hawks 127 (Feb. 1st, 2025) Game Recap

(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) – The Indiana Pacers (27-20) have seven players score in double figures in their 132-127 win over the Atlanta Hawks (22-27).

1. First Quarter Source: Getty Tonight marked the first of three games for the Indiana Pacers against the Atlanta Hawks. The starting five for Indiana was, once again, Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Pascal Siakam, and Myles Turner. The visiting Hawks started the game off with four points to take an early lead. Indiana countered with four points, and then trailed by five after a Trae Young floater and Dyson Daniels triple. The Pacers then went on a 12-0 run to take a 16-9 lead with 6:30 left in the period. After four points by the Hawks, the Pacers closed the first quarter outscoring Atlanta 19-10 to lead 40-24 after twelve minutes of play. Tyrese Haliburton paced Indiana in scoring with 8 points and 3 assists. The only starter that didn’t score for the Pacers was Siakam. Nembhard registered 7 points, Turner scored 6 points, and Mathurin contributed with 4 points. Off the bench, Aaron Nesmith, Ben Sheppard, and Obi Toppin all chipped in with 5 points each.

IMPD: Suspect Arrested Hour After Fatal Shooting on Southwest Side After a great first quarter, Indiana would have a terrible second quarter. Toppin pushed Indiana’s advantage to a first half high eighteen points with a layup to begin the quarter. The Pacers were able to manage a fifteen-point lead through the first three minutes of the period, but then it slowly started going downhill. With 2:45 left in the half, Atlanta permanently trimmed its deficit to single digits with three free throws from Garrison Matthews. Those three points were the beginning of a 10-0 run. Onyeka Okongwu cut the basket and dunked the basketball to cut Indiana’s advantage to one point. Haliburton answered with a floater with thirty-one seconds left in the half. Two free throws from Trae Young brought the Hawks within two points with less than fifteen seconds left. The final field goal off the half came from Nembhard on a layup. Indiana was clinging onto a 68-64 halftime lead after being outscored 40-28 in the second quarter. Matthews led all scorers in the second with 14 points for the Hawks. Mathurin and Siakam led Indiana with 6 points each in the second. Daniels managed to be the top scorer in the first half with 15 points. Indiana’s leaders at halftime were Nembhard and Haliburton with 12 points.

3. Third Quarter Source: Getty Love Tony Katz Today? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. After a bad second quarter, Indiana would play a better third quarter. It would not start off well with Atlanta taking the lead back for the first time since the first quarter. The Hawks scored 16 points in just over four minutes and a had an 80-75 lead. Indiana would fall behind by as much as six points with the last time coming with 5:47 left in the third quarter. The Pacers went on a quick eight-point surge to retake the lead after a Toppin three-point play. He would push Indiana ahead by four points until Thomas Bryant’s banked in three-pointer elevated the team to a quarter high five points with 1:20 remaining. Going into the fourth quarter, Indiana was leading Atlanta 99-95. Young caught fire for Atlanta with 13 points in the quarter. Indiana’s leading scorer was Toppin off the bench with 9 points. Leading all scorers going to the fourth quarter was Young with 21 points. All five starters for Indiana were in double digits through three quarters.

4. Fourth Quarter Source: Getty Indiana had all the momentum as the fourth quarter started after closing the third quarter by taking the lead back. For the most part, Indiana had the lead in the fourth quarter. There were a couple of instances when Atlanta had the advantage, but never more than three points. A Young three-pointer with 4:25 left in the final quarter put the Hawks ahead 119-116. Indiana then went on a 9-0 run that started with a Nembhard three-point play. The Pacers then scored back-to-back threes from Siakam and Nesmith. Those two three-balls really put Atlanta behind the eight ball. There were three instances that Atlanta drew within a possession, but Indiana had an answer each time. Okongwu’s dunk with 13.9 seconds left in the game made it 129-127, meaning the Pacers would have to knock down two free throws to put the game away. The inbound pass came to Aaron Nesmith, and he was successful on both attempts. Indiana continues its torrid stretch with a 132-127 win.

5. Top Performers Source: Getty Pascal Siakam (20p, 9r, 5a, 1s, 1b), Andrew Nembhard (19p, 5a), Obi Toppin (18p, 9r), Tyrese Haliburton (17p, 9a, 4r, 2s), Bennedict Mathurin (17p, 2r), Myles Turner (15p, 6r, 3a), and Aaron Nesmith (13p). For Atlanta, Trae Young (34p, 17a, 3r, 2s), Dyson Daniels (23p, 4r, 4a), Zaccharie Risacher (17p, 5r), Garrison Matthews (14p), Onyeka Okongwu (12p, 11r), and Dominick Barlow (10p). For tonight’s full box score, click here.

6. Notes Source: Getty Indiana is now 27-20 on the season and 14-8 at home this season First time this season being 6 games over .500

Indiana is 18-6 in its last 24 games

Indiana is 11-2 in 2025

Indiana has scored 130+ points in three consecutive games 7th time this season eclipsing 130 points

Indiana is 23-9 when Tyrese Haliburton scores 15+ points

Indiana is 18-4 when Myles Turner scores 15+ points

Indiana is 18-4 when recording 30+ assists

Indiana is 7-1 when Andrew Nembhard scores 15+ points

Indiana’s starting five combined to score 88 points All five starters scored at least 15 points

Indiana had 7 players score double figures

Aaron Nesmith was a team high +21 in +/-

Aaron Nesmith’s 13 points are a season high

Dyson Daniels has now scored 20+ points in 6 games this season

Jarace Walker did not appear in the game for the first time this season

Obi Toppin’s 18 points are the most in a game since scoring 20 points at Philadelphia on 12/13/24

Obi Toppin’s 9 rebounds matched a season high

Pascal Siakam is now the only Pacer to appear in every game this season

Pascal Siakam has now scored 20+ points in 27 games this season

Trae Young has now scored 30+ points in 11 games this season

Trae Young has now recorded a double-double in 29 games

Trae Young has now recorded 15+ assists in 11 games this season