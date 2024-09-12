Dozens Arrested in Jefferson County Drug Operation
This slideshow requires JavaScript.JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — A months-long drug operation led to more than 20 arrests in Jefferson County, according to an update Thursday from Prosecutor David Sutter. “Operation Iceberg” began in February, after officers learned that Christopher Dorten had been making dozens of trips to Louisville, where he had been getting meth and cocaine from Darren Richardson. Multiple law enforcement agencies soon learned that Dorten and Richardson were not the only people involved. For example, Dorten had been using the home of Michelle Childress to “further his operation.” He had also been supplying illegal drugs to “many others.” Dorten and Richardson were arrested in August, and Childress is now facing various charges. Continue reading for a complete list of the people arrested. Prosecutor Sutter said, “This investigation was a major success… It demonstrates the positive outcomes that occur when law enforcement agencies collaborate.”
1. Christopher Dorten
2. Darren Richardson
3. Michelle Childress
4. Mandy Demaree
5. Kelsey Luellen
6. R. Paul Yount II
7. Richard Lock
8. Cheyenne Mason
9. Jennifer Phillips
10. Jeremy Webster
11. Chad Uebel
12. Jordan Stewart
13. Jason Posey
14. Christian Lauderbaugh
15. Jeanie Lansberg
16. Mark Lewis
17. Matthew Cyrus
18. Gregory Griffin
19. Jonathon Grunden-Durham
20. Jennifer Hendrix
21. Larry Howard III
22. Ralph Davis II
23. Sean Cooksey
24. Jonathan Clark
25. Sabrina Clark
