Dozens Arrested in Jefferson County Drug Operation

Published on September 12, 2024

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — A months-long drug operation led to more than 20 arrests in Jefferson County, according to an update Thursday from Prosecutor David Sutter.
“Operation Iceberg” began in February, after officers learned that Christopher Dorten had been making dozens of trips to Louisville, where he had been getting meth and cocaine from Darren Richardson. Multiple law enforcement agencies soon learned that Dorten and Richardson were not the only people involved.

For example, Dorten had been using the home of Michelle Childress to “further his operation.” He had also been supplying illegal drugs to “many others.” Dorten and Richardson were arrested in August, and Childress is now facing various charges. Continue reading for a complete list of the people arrested. Prosecutor Sutter said, “This investigation was a major success… It demonstrates the positive outcomes that occur when law enforcement agencies collaborate.”

1. Christopher Dorten

Christopher Dorten
Source: Prosecutor David Sutter

2. Darren Richardson

Darren Richardson
Source: Prosecutor David Sutter

3. Michelle Childress

Michelle Childress
Source: Prosecutor David Sutter

4. Mandy Demaree

Mandy Demaree
Source: Prosecutor David Sutter

5. Kelsey Luellen

Kelsey Luellen
Source: Prosecutor David Sutter

6. R. Paul Yount II

R. Paul Yount II
Source: Prosecutor David Sutter

7. Richard Lock

Richard Lock
Source: Prosecutor David Sutter

8. Cheyenne Mason

Cheyenne Mason
Source: Prosecutor David Sutter

9. Jennifer Phillips

Jennifer Phillips
Source: Prosecutor David Sutter

10. Jeremy Webster

Jeremy Webster
Source: Prosecutor David Sutter

11. Chad Uebel

Chad Uebel
Source: Prosecutor David Sutter

12. Jordan Stewart

Jordan Stewart
Source: Prosecutor David Sutter

13. Jason Posey

Jason Posey
Source: Prosecutor David Sutter

14. Christian Lauderbaugh

Christian Lauderbaugh
Source: Prosecutor David Sutter

15. Jeanie Lansberg

Jeanie Lansberg
Source: Prosecutor David Sutter

16. Mark Lewis

Mark Lewis
Source: Prosecutor David Sutter

17. Matthew Cyrus

Matthew Cyrus
Source: Prosecutor David Sutter

18. Gregory Griffin

Gregory Griffin
Source: Prosecutor David Sutter

19. Jonathon Grunden-Durham

Jonathon Grunden-Durham
Source: Prosecutor David Sutter

20. Jennifer Hendrix

Jennifer Hendrix
Source: Prosecutor David Sutter

21. Larry Howard III

Larry Howard III
Source: Prosecutor David Sutter

22. Ralph Davis II

Ralph Davis II
Source: Prosecutor David Sutter

23. Sean Cooksey

Sean Cooksey
Source: Prosecutor David Sutter

24. Jonathan Clark

Jonathan Clark
Source: Prosecutor David Sutter

25. Sabrina Clark

Sabrina Clark
Source: Prosecutor David Sutter

