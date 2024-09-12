Dozens Arrested in Jefferson County Drug Operation

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — A months-long drug operation led to more than 20 arrests in Jefferson County, according to an update Thursday from Prosecutor David Sutter.“Operation Iceberg” began in February, after officers learned that Christopher Dorten had been making dozens of trips to Louisville, where he had been getting meth and cocaine from Darren Richardson. Multiple law enforcement agencies soon learned that Dorten and Richardson were not the only people involved.For example, Dorten had been using the home of Michelle Childress to “further his operation.” He had also been supplying illegal drugs to “many others.” Dorten and Richardson were arrested in August, and Childress is now facing various charges. Continue reading for a complete list of the people arrested. Prosecutor Sutter said, “This investigation was a major success… It demonstrates the positive outcomes that occur when law enforcement agencies collaborate.”