Cleveland Cavaliers 127 – Indiana Pacers 117 (Jan. 14th, 2025) Game Recap

(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) – The Cleveland Cavaliers (33-6) snap the Indiana Pacers (22-19) six-game winning streak with a 127-117 victory.

1. First Quarter Source: Getty For the first time this season, the Indiana Pacers were without Tyresse Haliburton. The starting five for Indiana tonight was Andrew Nembhard, Ben Sheppard, Bennedict Mathurin, Pascal Siakam, and Myles Turner. On Sunday night, Cleveland opened the game with a Jarrett Allen dunk, and they did the same thing tonight. Indiana fell behind early in tonight’s game 8-2 after Donovan Mitchell’s first basket of the quarter. Indiana would hang around with Pascal Siakam and Andrew Nembhard carrying the offense. With 5:20 left in the first quarter, Nembhard tied the game with a fadeaway jumper. Indiana would not possess the lead at all in the first twelve minutes of the game. Indiana would tie it again at 26, but the Cavaliers closed the quarter well. At the end of the first quarter, Cleveland’s lead was 37-30. Mitchell was scorching hot with 19 points on 7/9 shooting. That would tie the most points he’s scored in four games in 2025. Mitchell’s quarter overshadowed Siakam’s 12-point quarter for the Pacers. Worth noting, Nembhard chipped in with 7 points and 5 assists.

2. Second Quarter Source: Getty During the timeout, Rick Carlisle’s team was able to regroup after Cleveland took control of the game in the final minutes of the opening quarter. Indiana opened the second quarter with a 9-2 run to tie the game at 39 with a T.J. McConnell floater. Mitchell would turn the ball over on the following possession and then Siakam would give the Pacers their first lead with a layup. Indiana’s offense would hit a wall the next three minutes. The Cavaliers held the Pacers to one point and was able to take another seven-point lead after a Darius Garland layup with 6:59 left in the half. They would eventually push the advantage to a first half high ten points with 5:02 remaining when Allen dunked the basketball. At the time it was 54-44, and then Indiana went to work. The Pacers closed the first half by going on a 17-8 run to make it a 62-61 game at halftime. Siakam trimmed the deficit down to one with a layup, but McConnell could not convert his fadeaway jumper to put the Pacers on top at halftime. Siakam led all scorers in the quarter with 9 points. Mitchell led all scorers with 27 points in the first half. Siakam paced Indiana in scoring with 21 points.

After struggling to close the previous quarter, Indiana needed to open the fourth quarter strong to make it a game. The Pacers wouldn't make a run really to start the quarter, but they would not let the Cavaliers extend their lead beyond twelve points. With 8:49 left in the contest, the Pacers were down 111-99. Indiana scored seven quick points to make it a 111-106 game after a Jarace Walker field goal. Cleveland responded my making things difficult for Indiana and extending its lead to nine points with a Garland floater. It felt like Indiana was making a late push to win the game with a Mathurin three to trim the deficit to six points with 5:08 left in the contest. However, Mathurin would also be responsible for derailing the momentum. He fouled Mobley in the act of shooting and then lost his emotions and picked up two technical fouls and was ejected. Cleveland went to the foul line for four attempts with 3:58 remaining in the game and were able to push the advantage back to a dozen points. The Cavaliers would eventually take their largest lead with 1:29 left in the game after a Garland layup. His field goal made it 127-113 and the Pacers would score the final four points of the game. Indiana's six-game winning streak comes to an end with a 127-117 loss to Cleveland. Garland was the catalyst for the Cavaliers offense with 13 of the teams 27 points in the quarter. Mathurin was responsible for 12 of Indiana's 28 points.

5. Top Performers Source: Getty Donovan Mitchell (35p, 9r, 3a, 2s), Darius Garland (24p, 7a), Evan Mobley (22p, 13r), Jarrett Allen (16p, 9r), and Max Strus (13p, 4r, 4a). For Indiana, Pascal Siakam (23p, 7r, 4a), Bennedict Mathurin (19p, 4r), Myles Turner (17p, 5r), Jarace Walker (11p, 5r), Andrew Nembhard (10p, 9a, 4r, 3s), Obi Toppin (10p, 3r, 2a, 2s), and T.J. McConnell (10p, 8a). For tonight’s full box score, click here.

6. Notes Source: Getty Indiana now 22-19 and 11-7 at home this season

Indiana suffered its first loss of 2025 and snapped its six-game winning streak

Indiana and Cleveland have each won a game of the four-game series Next matchup on 4/10 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on TNT with finale 3 days later in Cleveland

Indiana now 15-3 when recording 30+ assists Tonight’s loss snapped 11game winning streak when recording 30+ assists

Cleveland has only lost back-to-back games once this season

Bennedict Mathurin was ejected for the first time in his NBA career after picking up two technical fouls in the fourth quarter

Darius Garland scored 20+ points for the 22nd time on the season

Donovan Mitchell’s 19 first quarter points are the most in a first quarter on the season for him 2nd most in any quarter of the season

Donovan Mitchell’s 27 first half points are the most in any first half of the season 2nd most in any half of the season

Donovan Mitchell scored 30+ points for the 9th time on the season

Evan Mobley recorded his 4th consecutive double-double Mobley now has 19 double-doubles on the season

Evan Mobley has now scored 20+ points in 19 games this season Mobley has 12 games with 20+ points and 10+ rebounds

Pascal Siakam scored 20+ points for the 22nd time on the season

Pascal Siakam’s 21 points in the first half are the most in any half of the season for him

Pascal Siakam only scored 2 points on 1/5 shooting in the second half Siakam only grabbed 2 rebounds and dished out 2 assists in the second half

