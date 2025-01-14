2025 First Colts Mock Draft Look: One Name Stands Above Rest

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts offseason is here so that mean draft season is not too far away. After finishing 8-9 this past season, the Colts will hold the 14th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The 2025 NFL Draft will begin with the first round on Thursday, April 24th. As we do annually, we’ve started to compile mock drafts from the draft pundits with what they are thinking for the Colts at No. 14 overall or a trade situation. The Colts offseason is here so that mean draft season is not too far away. After finishing 8-9 this past season, the Colts will hold the 14overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The 2025 NFL Draft will begin with the first round on Thursday, April 24. As we do annually, we’ve started to compile mock drafts from the draft pundits with what they are thinking for the Colts at No. 14 overall or a trade situation.Here is our first Mock Draft look for 2025:

1. CBS Sports’ Mike Renner: Pick No. 14: CB-Will Johnson (Michigan) Source: Getty Renner’s Analysis: Will Johnson’s turf toe injury drops him outside the top 10, but make no mistake: he’s still a top-10 talent. He’s precisely what the Colts were missing all last season at corner: a reliable press cover man on the outside. He may not have played much slot at Michigan, but his skillset should easily translate there if need be.

2. The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner: Pick No. 14: TE-Tyler Warren (Penn State) Source: Getty

Baumgarnder's Analysis: The Colts are facing more questions about the direction of their franchise after yet another disappointing idling season that featured very little consistent progress from young QB-Anthony Richardson. One thing Richardson desperately needs to help him is a competent tight end. Warren, Drew Allar's best friend at Penn State, looks like the best two-way tight end prospect in the class.

3. Bleacher Report's Matt Rooney: Pick No. 14: S-Malaki Starks (Georgia) Source: Getty

Rooney's Analysis: The Colts need help in the secondary, I think ideally they'd like to take a corner and Benjamin Morrison could still end up being the pick, but Malaki Starks is going to keep climbing up the boards and might be the safer pick for Indy here given Morrison's injury issues this year.

4. NBC Sports’ Connor Rodgers: Pick No. 14: TE-Tyler Warren (Penn State) Source: Getty Rodgers’ Analysis: It will be make or break time for quarterback Anthony Richardson in 2025, meaning Chris Ballard should do everything possible to set him up for success. Warren is an excellent middle of the field and red zone threat, but can also help the run game for both Richardson and Jonathan Taylor.

5. Sports Illustrated’s Clint Goss: Pick No. 14: TE-Tyler Warren (Penn State) Source: Getty Goss’ Analysis: General Manager Chris Ballard’s reputation for drafting athletic freaks welcomes the 6 feet 6 inch, 257-pound Warren to a tight end room that did not yield a 200+ yard receiver this season for Anthony Richardson despite drafting four tight ends in their last-four drafts. With his in-line blocking dominance adding to the running game and opening the middle of the field, Warren’s alignment versatility out wide, similar to Travis Kelce and Sam LaPorta for perspective, is rare enough to go this high. 98 catches, 1,158 yards, and eight touchdowns have powered the Nittany Lions to the Final Four teams of the CFP.