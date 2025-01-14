2025 First Colts Mock Draft Look: One Name Stands Above Rest
1. CBS Sports’ Mike Renner: Pick No. 14: CB-Will Johnson (Michigan)
Renner’s Analysis: Will Johnson’s turf toe injury drops him outside the top 10, but make no mistake: he’s still a top-10 talent. He’s precisely what the Colts were missing all last season at corner: a reliable press cover man on the outside. He may not have played much slot at Michigan, but his skillset should easily translate there if need be.
2. The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner: Pick No. 14: TE-Tyler Warren (Penn State)
Baumgarnder’s Analysis: The Colts are facing more questions about the direction of their franchise after yet another disappointing idling season that featured very little consistent progress from young QB-Anthony Richardson. One thing Richardson desperately needs to help him is a competent tight end. Warren, Drew Allar’s best friend at Penn State, looks like the best two-way tight end prospect in the class.
3. Bleacher Report’s Matt Rooney: Pick No. 14: S-Malaki Starks (Georgia)
Rooney’s Analysis: The Colts need help in the secondary, I think ideally they’d like to take a corner and Benjamin Morrison could still end up being the pick, but Malaki Starks is going to keep climbing up the boards and might be the safer pick for Indy here given Morrison’s injury issues this year.
4. NBC Sports’ Connor Rodgers: Pick No. 14: TE-Tyler Warren (Penn State)
Rodgers’ Analysis: It will be make or break time for quarterback Anthony Richardson in 2025, meaning Chris Ballard should do everything possible to set him up for success. Warren is an excellent middle of the field and red zone threat, but can also help the run game for both Richardson and Jonathan Taylor.
5. Sports Illustrated’s Clint Goss: Pick No. 14: TE-Tyler Warren (Penn State)
Goss’ Analysis: General Manager Chris Ballard’s reputation for drafting athletic freaks welcomes the 6 feet 6 inch, 257-pound Warren to a tight end room that did not yield a 200+ yard receiver this season for Anthony Richardson despite drafting four tight ends in their last-four drafts. With his in-line blocking dominance adding to the running game and opening the middle of the field, Warren’s alignment versatility out wide, similar to Travis Kelce and Sam LaPorta for perspective, is rare enough to go this high. 98 catches, 1,158 yards, and eight touchdowns have powered the Nittany Lions to the Final Four teams of the CFP.
6. Colts Fits
Bowen’s Analysis: I’m sure many Colts fans are very excited to see Tyler Warren as the majority name in our first look at pick No. 14. Yes, Warren would come to the Colts at a position of need. More than that though, Warren is a versatile offensive weapon, and not just strictly an in-line tight end. Penn State used him all over the field, which should add to the pro intrigue for a team envisioning Warren on Sundays. I am curious if Warren will last until pick No. 14 though? Yes, Brock Bowers got to No. 13 last year, but that was in the most offensive heavy draft we’ve ever seen. This 2025 Draft doesn’t have such a stockpile of offensive skill. Given that, might Warren bump a little higher than he would have last April? While a secondary pick won’t have the same flashy headline of Warren, that is a definite (and needed) Chris Ballard focus this offseason. The Colts have hardly any concrete future names in the secondary to build with. So, guys like Starks and Johnson would be viewed as cornerstone defenders for whatever the new direction is on that side of the ball.
