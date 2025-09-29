Listen Live
Lifestyle

12 Hidden iPhone Features Apple Never Told You About

Published on September 29, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Senior woman with headphones, listening music.

Source: Halfpoint Images / Getty

12 Hidden iPhone Features Apple Never Told You About

IPhones remain some of the most popular smartphones in the world because they combine sleek design, powerful performance, and an ecosystem that just works seamlessly together.

Think you know your iPhone inside and out? Think again.

Apple hides tons of powerful features inside iOS that most people never touch — but once you learn them, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without them.

Take a look below at 12 iPhone tricks that can save you time, boost productivity, and make your device feel brand new.

12 Hidden iPhone Features Apple Never Told You About  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

1. Schedule Text Messages for Later

Want to send a message.. but now right now? Use this feature to schedule a text for a later day or time.

2. Set Timer to Stop Videos, Podcasts or Music After You Fall Asleep

The iPhone has a secret sleep timer that returns the phone back to the lock screen if you fall asleep in the middle of listening to music, a podcast or watching a video.

3. Turn Your Photos into a Sticker

Press and hold on a subject in a photo (like a person, pet, or object), and your iPhone will cut it out so you can paste it into messages or documents — almost like instant Photoshop.

4. Silence Random Numbers/Unknown Callers

Stop spam calls for good by sending calls from numbers not in your contacts straight to voicemail. (Settings → Phone → Silence Unknown Callers).

5. Car Crash Detection

Crash Detection is designed to detect if you’ve been in a severe car crash in a passenger vehicle. And, if you’re unresponsive after the crash, it can alert emergency services and your emergency contacts for you.

6. Take a Photo Using Your Voice

A quick tip on how to take photos using only your voice.

7. Have Siri Read Your Messages Aloud

Ask Siri to “Read my new messages” and it will dictate your texts without you opening the Messages app.

 

8. Built-in Document Scanner

No need for third-party apps — the Notes app can scan documents, sign them, and share instantly.

9. Have Siri Find Your Parked Car

If your iPhone is connected to your car’s Bluetooth, Siri can recall, “Where did I park?”

10. Wi-Fi Password Sharing

Hold two iPhones close and you can share Wi-Fi login without typing anything.

11. Facetime Shareplay

You can watch movies, TV shows, or listen to music together during a FaceTime call. Everyone sees and hears the same thing in sync.

12. Boost Audio Recording to Pro Quality

Get better sound from your video recordings using this tip.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

One America
Local

Safety Concerns Close OneAmerica Offices in Indy

Mike Braun Tuesday News Conference
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Governor Braun Call The Special Session And Redistrict

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Local

Former Brown County Surveyor Arrested, Accused of Misconduct and Fraud

Police lights
Local

Police Say “Unverified Threat” was Made on Westfield High School

Police lights
Local

Suspect Arrested, Woman Identified in Fatal Indy East Side Shooting

Brittany Fortinberry Mugshot
Local News

47 Charges for Ex-Martinsville Teacher After New Victim Comes Forward

Police lights and crime scene tape.
Local

Man and Wife Dead After Shooting, Police Chase in Indy

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close