Listen Live
Close
Trending
UPDATED: Starting Grid For The 110th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 Read Full Story →
2026 Indy 500

Graham Rahal Shares a Fun David Letterman Story at Tales Fro...

Graham Rahal Shares a Fun David Letterman Story at Tales From The Track

Letterman stays closely connected to the team, follows the good and the bad, and remains deeply invested in racing.

Published on May 19, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indianapolis 500
Source: Robert Laberge / Getty

Graham Rahal Shares a Fun David Letterman Story at Tales From The Track

Fans at 93.1 WIBC’s Tales From The Track Presented By Relay Indiana got plenty of racing insight, but Graham Rahal also delivered one of the night’s funniest behind-the-scenes moments.

Hosted by Hammer & Nigel, the event featured Bobby Rahal during the 40th anniversary of his Indianapolis 500 win, alongside current IndyCar driver Graham Rahal.

Looking back on a podium finish at the Grand Prix, Graham shared what happened when team owner David Letterman was there in person.

After the celebration began, Graham turned around and saw Letterman standing nearby in what he joked was probably a very expensive sweater, glasses on, fully in the moment.

Then came the unexpected request: spray me.

RELATED | David Letterman’s Indiana Childhood Home Open for Overnight Guests on Airbnb

Graham said he wasn’t sure Letterman was serious, but after checking with a longtime PR team member, he let the champagne fly, hitting Letterman square in the face.

It made for a great story, especially when Graham realized Letterman doesn’t even drink.

Beyond the laughs, Graham made it clear how much Letterman cares.

He said Letterman stays closely connected to the team, follows the good and the bad, and remains deeply invested in racing.

That passion, Graham noted, is something all of the team’s owners share, especially when Indy rolls around.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
2026-TalesFromTheTrack-KeyArt-1080x1350
Local News
Carb Day
2026 Indy 500  |  Renuka Bajpai

Securing the Speedway: How Hundreds of Staff Keep the Indy 500 Running Safely

Indiana Fever v Los Angeles Sparks
Casey Daniels  |  Staff

Caitlin Clark Joins Indy 500 Tradition as Grand Marshal

Darren Vogt
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Darren Vogt Files for Recount in Indiana State Senate District 15 Loss

Paula Copenhaver
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

GOP Candidate Calls for Recount in Indiana State Senate D23 Primary

Dennis Wayne Scholl
Local  |  FOX 59

Fishers Man Charged for Meeting Fake Mom and Daughter for Sex

A young girl shows her drawing to a teacher at a desk with colored pencils and paper in a classroom setting. Back to school and education concept
Local  |  FOX 59

Indiana Lawmakers Launch Bipartisan Review of Childcare Funding

Pumping gas at gas pump. Closeup of man pumping gasoline fuel in car at gas station. Man's hand refueling car at gas station
Local  |  John Herrick

GasBuddy: Prices Could Jump in Indiana By Memorial Day

WNBA: MAY 17 Seattle Storm at Indiana Fever
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Caitlin Clark Named Indy 500 Grand Marshal

WEATHER
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Damaging Winds and Flooding Threat Return to Indiana

Heartland BioWorks
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

$24M Heartland BioWorks Tech Hub Breaks Ground in Indy

Chicago Bears Stadium
Local  |  Indiana Capital Chronicle

Next 2 Weeks Critical to Chicago Bears Stadium Choice

Local  |  FOX 59

1 Badly Injured in Ellettsville Crash

4 Women Accused of Jumping Qdoba Worker
Local  |  FOX 59

4 Women Accused of Attacking Pregnant Qdoba Employee

Local  |  Landon Coons

Johnny Rutherford Joins Beyond the Bricks

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close