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Graham Rahal Shares a Fun David Letterman Story at Tales From The Track

Fans at 93.1 WIBC’s Tales From The Track Presented By Relay Indiana got plenty of racing insight, but Graham Rahal also delivered one of the night’s funniest behind-the-scenes moments.

Hosted by Hammer & Nigel, the event featured Bobby Rahal during the 40th anniversary of his Indianapolis 500 win, alongside current IndyCar driver Graham Rahal.

Looking back on a podium finish at the Grand Prix, Graham shared what happened when team owner David Letterman was there in person.

After the celebration began, Graham turned around and saw Letterman standing nearby in what he joked was probably a very expensive sweater, glasses on, fully in the moment.

Then came the unexpected request: spray me.

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Graham said he wasn’t sure Letterman was serious, but after checking with a longtime PR team member, he let the champagne fly, hitting Letterman square in the face.

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It made for a great story, especially when Graham realized Letterman doesn’t even drink.

Beyond the laughs, Graham made it clear how much Letterman cares.

He said Letterman stays closely connected to the team, follows the good and the bad, and remains deeply invested in racing.

That passion, Graham noted, is something all of the team’s owners share, especially when Indy rolls around.