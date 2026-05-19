Source: Scott Umsteadt / n/a

Graham Rahal Breaks Down the Fine Margins of Modern IndyCar Racing

At 93.1 WIBC’s Tales From The Track Presented By Relay Indiana, Graham Rahal gave fans a sharp look at the technical side of today’s IndyCar racing.

Hosted by Hammer & Nigel, the event also celebrated Bobby Rahal on the 40th anniversary of his Indianapolis 500 win, while bringing a current driver’s view to the stage through Graham’s insight.

Rahal explained that the current generation of IndyCar is extremely sensitive to temperature, making it tough for teams to find a setup that stays consistent.

A car can feel perfect in one session, then feel completely different a short time later as track conditions shift.

✕

He said that was exactly the challenge his team faced, starting one day with a setup that had worked before, only to find the car had changed dramatically.

He also pointed to engine mapping and aerodynamic drag as major factors in performance, especially in qualifying.

Rahal shared his frustration after expecting a stronger run based on earlier speed, only to see the results come up short.

In a field this tight, even tiny differences can change everything.

That was one of his biggest takeaways: IndyCar competition is defined by detail.

When lap speeds are separated by just fractions, teams spend every session chasing the smallest gains and hoping everything clicks on race day.