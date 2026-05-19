Inflation caused by dollar devaluation, not just oil prices, exacerbates cost-of-living crisis

Excessive government spending and borrowing strain the economy, driving up interest rates

Addressing monetary factors like excessive money supply is key to resolving the economic challenges

Source: PATRICK T. FALLON / Getty

The Skyrocketing Cost of Living: What’s Behind the Pain at the Pump?

As the world grapples with the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, many Americans are feeling the pinch at the pump. The recent surge in oil prices has left many wondering if we’ll ever see a return to more affordable fuel. But is the issue really about oil prices, or is there something more at play?

According to EJ Antoni, chief economist at the Heritage Foundation, “the dollar has lost so much of its value” that it’s making everyday expenses feel even more painful. “You shrink the dollar’s worth, it now takes twice as many to buy the same stuff,” Antoni explained, likening the situation to a yardstick that’s been halved in length. “That’s the phenomenon that we’ve been seeing the last several years. That is in a nutshell, inflation.”

As the conversation came to a close, Antoni emphasized the importance of understanding the root causes of the economic challenges we’re facing. “We need to look past the oil shock and try to look at what of the price increases we are seeing today, what is due to monetary factors like having too much money in the system, and what can be done about that.”

Tony Katz‘s conversation with Antoni delved into the complex relationship between oil prices, inflation, and the economy. He pointed out that the current high oil prices are not just a result of supply and demand, but also a reflection of the government’s spending and borrowing habits. “The more the government spends and borrows, the more stress it’s going to put on what we call the loanable funds market,” Antoni said. “This is why interest rates are ticking up.”

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The discussion also touched on the impact of tariffs, with Antoni suggesting that the administration should consider putting the entire tariff fight on pause. “We don’t need a trade war,” he emphasized. “At the same time, we’re dealing with a kinetic war.”

One of the most striking aspects of the conversation was the analysis of the bond market. Antoni pointed out that the yield on the 30-year treasury has increased significantly, from 4.63% in March to 5.12% now. “This is not my expertise,” Antoni said, “but what this tells us is that the federal government is paying out almost another full percent on this bond. It’s basically a vote of no confidence.”

If you’re interested in learning more about the complex relationships between oil prices, inflation, and the economy, tune in to this episode of [Podcast Name] to hear the full conversation with EJ Antoni, chief economist at the Heritage Foundation.

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