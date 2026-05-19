Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 5/19/26: Attack… No Attack, No Diego
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
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Sports Business Journal names Indianapolis No. 3 in 2026 Best Sports Cities rankings
We are attacking Iran ANNNNNNNND it’s cancelled – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/live-updates-iran-new-body-strait-of-hormuz/
Shooting at Islamic Center in San Diego leaves three dead – https://www.newsnationnow.com/crime/gun-violence/reports-active-shooter-islamic-san-diego/
Kentucky GOP voters decide the fate of Representative Thomas Massie
Purdue University President Mung Chiang Leaving for Northwestern
Delegates must vote no on Diego Morales