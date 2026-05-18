Cuba Drone Buildup Raises U.S. Security Concerns

Source: YAMIL LAGE / Getty

Classified U.S. intelligence indicates Cuba has acquired more than 300 military drones and has discussed possible attacks on the U.S. naval base at Guantanamo Bay, American military vessels, and potentially Key West, according to a Sunday Axios report.

A senior U.S. official told Axios the intelligence reflects growing concern within the Trump administration over Cuba’s expanding drone capabilities and the presence of Iranian military advisers in Havana.

“When we think about those types of technologies being that close, and a range of bad actors from terror groups to drug cartels to Iranians to the Russians, it’s concerning,” the unnamed official said. “It’s a growing threat.”

The Cuban Embassy in Washington defended the country’s military readiness in a statement posted on X.

“Like any country, Cuba has the right to defend itself against external aggression. It is called self-defense, and it is protected by International Law and the UN Charter,” the embassy wrote.

Another Cuban official added that “#Cuba neither threatens nor desires war.”

The report comes as pressure from Washington on Havana continues to intensify. The Associated Press reported Friday that the Justice Department is preparing a possible indictment against former Cuban President Raúl Castro tied to the 1996 shootdown of planes operated by the exile group Brothers to the Rescue.

Last week, CIA Director John Ratcliffe traveled to Cuba and urged Cuban leaders to dismantle the communist government to end U.S. sanctions.

U.S. officials told Axios Cuba has quietly stockpiled drones from Russia and Iran since 2023 and has recently sought additional military equipment from Moscow. Intelligence intercepts also reportedly show Cuban operatives studying Iranian resistance tactics.

Washington further estimates that up to 5,000 Cuban soldiers have fought for Russia in Ukraine, with Moscow paying the Cuban government roughly $25,000 per soldier.

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