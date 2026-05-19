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Amazing Unsers: The Family That Made Indianapolis History | H...

Amazing Unsers: The Family That Made Indianapolis History | Heroes Of The 500

Their family story at Indy began in 1958, when Jerry Unser became the first of the clan to qualify for the 500.

Published on May 19, 2026

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Amazing Unsers: The Family That Made Indianapolis History | Heroes Of The 500

At the Indianapolis 500, some winners become legends.

The Unsers became a dynasty.

Their family story at Indy began in 1958, when Jerry Unser became the first of the clan to qualify for the 500.

It was an early sign of what was to come, but also a reminder of racing’s danger and cost.

The Unser name would rise with glory, but it would always carry grief, sacrifice, and the weight of expectation.

Bobby Unser pushed the family legacy forward with his 1968 Indianapolis 500 victory, a bold and defining win that helped plant the Unsers firmly in Speedway history.

Then Al Unser took that standard even higher. His wins in 1970 and 1971 showed rare control, speed, and consistency, and helped turn the family’s success into something larger than a hot streak.

It became tradition.

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EXTERNAL | Unser Family Created Unmatched Legacy of Speed, Success at Indy

By the time Al Unser Jr. won the 1992 Indianapolis 500, the moment felt bigger than one race.

His emotional triumph made him the first second-generation driver to win Indy, connecting father and son in one of the event’s most meaningful chapters.

The family’s nine total victories across four decades remain one of the most powerful records in race history.

For the Unsers, Indy was never just a track.

It was pride, pain, and family.

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