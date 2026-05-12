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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 5/12/26: Trump Gas Tax, Doug Boles

Tony Katz: Trump favors Gas Tax suspension, Elected ChiComs, Doug Boles talking Indy 500, Gen Z and malls, Dinosaurs

Published on May 12, 2026

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President Trump said he supports suspending the federal gasoline tax

The ChiCom spies in America….and being elected

Doug Boles talking about all things Indy 500

President of IMS and IndyCar Doug Boles
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

Mall owner Simon Property Group is seeing strong interest from Gen Z shoppers and the brands that target them

What’s that TV Theme Song?   Dinosaurs (TV series)

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