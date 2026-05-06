Listen Live
Close
Crime

DNA Analysis Breakthrough Leads to Arrest in Decade-Long Rape Case

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office announced 30 charges against 51-year-old Leonel Catalan for a string of sexual assaults in Indianapolis dating back to 2014.

Published on May 6, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears
Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears (Photo: Ryan Hedrick)

INDIANAPOLIS — A breakthrough in DNA analysis has led to an arrest in a decade-long serial rape investigation.

On Wednesday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD), alongside the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office (MCPO), the Marion County Forensic Services Agency, and the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), announced the arrest of 51-year-old Leonel Catalan. Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said Catalan is facing a few dozen charges.

“We have filed 30 charges in a serial rape case that has taken place here in Marion County over a number of years,” Mears said, surrounded by numerous law enforcement officials.

The first incident described in the probable cause affidavit happened in 2013. Since then, investigators have been working to identify the suspect tied to a series of home-invasion sexual assaults happening on the north side of Indianapolis.

DNA evidence did link the cases together, but it did not match any known offender in law enforcement databases.

Then, on April 21, the Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency received a detainee hit associated with this profile and contacted the FBI to confirm the individual’s identity and information. Due to the severity of the crimes, the request was expedited.

The next day, the FBI confirmed the suspect’s identity and notified the Marion County Forensic Services Agency, who then alerted IMPD. Within four hours of receiving the notice, the IMPD Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) located Catalan and arrested him.

“This arrest is a clear reminder that advances in DNA technology and the FBI CODIS database are powerful tools in identifying and apprehending violent offenders,” said FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Timothy J. O’Malley. “Together with our law enforcement partners, we remain committed to using every available tool to hold offenders accountable and support victims.”

IMPD detectives coordinated with the MCPO to secure multiple felony charges against Catalan, including rape, kidnapping, strangulation, and burglary.

IMPD Deputy Chief of Investigations Kendale Adams
IMPD Deputy Chief of Investigations Kendale Adams (Photo: Ryan Hedrick)

“Our detectives were meticulous in working with the victims and collecting evidence,” said IMPD Deputy Chief of Investigations Kendale Adams. “Their diligence and perseverance paid off, and this was the breakthrough we needed.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Catalan is connected to at least five sexual assaults since 2013, with the most recent incident happening in 2024.

Related Tags

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
2026-TalesFromTheTrack-KeyArt-1080x1350
Local News
Indiana Governor Mike Braun will make a significant announcement regarding The Child Care and Development Fund
Local  |  John Herrick

Indiana Governor Mike Braun Extends Gas Tax Holiday for Hoosiers

Eli Lilly headquarters in Indianapolis.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Lilly Hits $21B Indiana Investment Goal with New Lebanon Expansion

Brittany Members
Crime  |  FOX 59

‘I Want Justice’: After-Prom Shooting Victim’s Dad Speaks on Loss

Attorney General Todd Rokita
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Rokita Criticizes Bray Allies, Presses Case Against Sen. Liz Brown

Conoco Gas Station Shooting
Local  |  Staff

1 Dead, 1 Hurt in East Indy Shooting

IMS Museum: New Series of Cars
Local  |  FOX 59

IMS Museum Moves in New Cars Before Indy 500

Commerce FY2027 Budget House
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Shreve Wins Republican Nomination in Indiana’s 6th District

Emotions Rise As Senate Considers Congressional Redistricting
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indiana Senators Who Fought Redistricting Lose GOP Primaries

Rep. Victoria Spartz
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Spartz Wins Renomination for Indiana’s 5th Congressional District

Progressive US lawmakers demand lasting cease-fire in Gaza
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick, Jake McDaniel

Carson Wins Democratic Nomination in Indiana’s 7th District

Michael- Paul Hart
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Councilor Hart: No More Money for OPHS Without Council Oversight

Carmel downtown fire
Local  |  Staff

Fire Reported in Downtown Carmel

Early Voting
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Turnout Strong in Marion County as Polls Recover from Early Delays

A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Federal Judge Rules for Indy Church in Religious Freedom Lawsuit

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close