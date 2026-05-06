DNA Analysis Breakthrough Leads to Arrest in Decade-Long Rape Case

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears (Photo: Ryan Hedrick)

INDIANAPOLIS — A breakthrough in DNA analysis has led to an arrest in a decade-long serial rape investigation.

On Wednesday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD), alongside the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office (MCPO), the Marion County Forensic Services Agency, and the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), announced the arrest of 51-year-old Leonel Catalan. Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said Catalan is facing a few dozen charges.

“We have filed 30 charges in a serial rape case that has taken place here in Marion County over a number of years,” Mears said, surrounded by numerous law enforcement officials.

The first incident described in the probable cause affidavit happened in 2013. Since then, investigators have been working to identify the suspect tied to a series of home-invasion sexual assaults happening on the north side of Indianapolis.

DNA evidence did link the cases together, but it did not match any known offender in law enforcement databases.

Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Then, on April 21, the Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency received a detainee hit associated with this profile and contacted the FBI to confirm the individual’s identity and information. Due to the severity of the crimes, the request was expedited.

The next day, the FBI confirmed the suspect’s identity and notified the Marion County Forensic Services Agency, who then alerted IMPD. Within four hours of receiving the notice, the IMPD Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) located Catalan and arrested him.

“This arrest is a clear reminder that advances in DNA technology and the FBI CODIS database are powerful tools in identifying and apprehending violent offenders,” said FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Timothy J. O’Malley. “Together with our law enforcement partners, we remain committed to using every available tool to hold offenders accountable and support victims.”

IMPD detectives coordinated with the MCPO to secure multiple felony charges against Catalan, including rape, kidnapping, strangulation, and burglary.

IMPD Deputy Chief of Investigations Kendale Adams (Photo: Ryan Hedrick)

“Our detectives were meticulous in working with the victims and collecting evidence,” said IMPD Deputy Chief of Investigations Kendale Adams. “Their diligence and perseverance paid off, and this was the breakthrough we needed.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Catalan is connected to at least five sexual assaults since 2013, with the most recent incident happening in 2024.