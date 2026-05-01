House redesign made easy: Tips for a stunning transformation

Do you fancy yourself the next Food Network star? Like to pretend you’re on your own version of Chopped? If you live in an apartment with a small kitchen, you might think that you’re relegated to take-out and microwave meals, but not so! Even small kitchens can benefit from kitchen gadgets, provided you’re strategic about what you buy. Here are 5 kitchen appliances for apartments that will keep you away from the take-out menus and microwaved meals. Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Black homeowners can start a house redesign with simple but high-impact changes, from a new garage door to unique furniture and hardware. Instead of a full remodel, give the exterior a fresh coat of paint and test your green thumb with some gardening. Incorporate technology for effortless automation that can improve security and comfort.

According to Statista, interior room remodels and smart system upgrades are among the top home improvement projects for American homeowners, and the cumulative improvement spending came to $526 billion in 2024. Savvy Black homeowners can start one room at a time, focusing on the most popular areas such as the bathroom, kitchen, and patio before expanding upgrades over time.

How Can Black Homeowners Benefit from House Redesign?

Black property owners who take solid home improvement advice can build equity that can make inroads in closing the racial wealth gap. One’s home is a place to live and take refuge from the stresses of the outside world, but it is also the largest asset most Americans have, making it the most common tool for building generational wealth.

As more Black Americans pursue entrepreneurship, owning an appreciating home can be a saving grace when business bank loans and venture capital access often fall through. Dr. Courtney Johnson Rose, president of the National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB), told the Defender in 2025, “According to the U.S. Black Chamber, the number one way that Black entrepreneurs start their businesses is by pulling money from a home equity loan.”

Renovating Black-owned homes also makes it easier for residents to stay in place as they age and avoid displacement through gentrification.​​ These individual moves of solidifying ownership and asset building work to keep communities and cultures together, which is essential for survival and preserving history.

Where Should I Start Outside?

Siding companies play a major part in making simple but vital upgrades to your home. A fresh coat of paint and a good power wash may be all you need. However, you can consider a new vinyl or aluminum installation in a variety of textures and styles for a true makeover that also enhances protection from the elements.

Before trading in your car for the next model, do the same for your garage door, which can take up about a third of your exterior. This upgrade more than pays for itself with an average ROI of 194%, according to Door & Access Systems Manufacturers Association (DASMA). Choose from carriage-style doors to modern aluminum with glass for high curb appeal, and add insulation to improve your overall energy efficiency.

Give Your Backyard the DJ Khaled Treatment

Once you cover the front, elevate your backyard from a large patch of grass to something that reflects and establishes cultural space from native gardens reminiscent of your Southern grandparents to covered porches where you can relax and enjoy the annual cookout in style.

You don’t need a whole mansion like DJ Khaled to incorporate a feature or two from his much-talked-about garden oasis, such as:

Some fruit trees

Cushioned seating

A water feature

Lots of flowers

Give your grill a break sometimes and add a fire pit as a central feature on your patio.

What Interior Design Ideas Can Revamp My Space?

You can’t go wrong with a space makeover in the kitchen and bathroom. If your cabinets are looking a little shabby, you don’t have to remove them. Just add a fresh coat of paint or remove a few of the doors for an open shelving look.

Are your fixtures the same as when you bought your house over 10 years ago? If so, update them with a farmhouse sink and brass or copper faucets. Switch out the hardware on cabinet handles and door knobs to match your upgraded fixtures.

Show that you’re ready to bring your home into the future and become more energy efficient with strategic tech upgrades. A smart washing machine can save water and utility bills by optimizing cycles based on load. Improve safety and security with automated lights indoors and on your outside perimeter.

Where Can Black Homeowners Find Some Remodeling Inspiration?

Get home renovation tips from renowned Black interior designers such as:

Beth Diana Smith

LaQuta Tate

ShaVonda Gardner

Amber Guyton

Consider black designer-inspired trends, such as warm minimalism, that still maintain the idea of decluttering, but focus on earthier, warmer tones and cultural relevance. Incorporate functional pieces that enhance your home and showcase your personality, such as:

Artwork from Black artists

Quilts

Your own personal photographs

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the Most Expensive Part of a Kitchen Remodel?

The most expensive part of any kitchen remodel is custom cabinetry. While mass-produced ones found at big box stores may range from $200 to $500, custom ones can go as high as $2,500 per linear foot when you add premium options, according to experts speaking to AOL. This fee depends on the model, quality, and make of the cabinet equipment.

It’s hard to have a kitchen without some type of storage or shelving, which is why cabinets are essential, whether they’re in a traditional or floating design.

However, as mentioned, a Black homeowner doesn’t have to do a complete overhaul of existing cabinets. As long as the structure is solid, you can get creative with:

Refinishing

Resurfacing

Painting

What Adds the Most Value to a Bathroom Remodel?

Black homeowners can quickly boost their home value by starting with a bathroom that appeals to potential buyers. A popular bathroom color is baby blue, as it can be calming, which is essential for creating more relaxing spaces in these rooms.

Other features include:

High-quality tile work that’s easy to clean

Smart technology integration

Heated floors

Separate deep bathtubs

Walk-in showers

Built-in storage

Your 2026 Home Makeover Starts Now

A house redesign doesn’t have to be overwhelming when you evaluate your home for what’s lacking the most. Understand which projects will have the greatest ROI, which starts with your exterior.

Rooms such as kitchens and bathrooms always stay at the top of the list of renovation projects. Don’t forget to incorporate your culture throughout, from art to garden cultivation to communal gathering spaces, both inside and in the backyard.

As you build up your home, you’ll enjoy more equity and greater wealth to pass down to your heirs.