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Indiana State Police K9 Smitty Retires

Indiana State Police K9 Smitty has completed his sniffing services, being an assistant gps for police officers, and teaching the community how to be safe. Smitty is offically a retired police dog.

Published on April 30, 2026

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K9 Smitty
Source: Indiana State Police / other

Indiana State Police K9 Smitty Retires

PERU, Ind – Indiana State Police K9 Smitty has completed his sniffing services, being an assistant gps for police officers, and teaching the community how to be safe. Smitty is officially a retired police dog.

K9 Smitty is a ten-year-old Belgian Malinois. Smitty’s breed is known to be highly intelligent and are always alert. Smitty was chosen as a dual-purpose K9 for the Indianapolis District eight years ago. Smitty was originally assigned to protect and help Sgt. Jon Haugh. After Sgt. Jon Haugh was promoted Smitty was reassigned to Trooper Weaver in 2021.

K9 Smitty and his right hand partner, Trooper Doug Weaver, completed the 14-week school conducted by ISP K9 Master Trainers. After the 14-week program ended Smitty earned a dual-purpose certification, which included obedience, narcotics detection, tracking, apprehension, handler protection, article searches, area searches, and building searches.

The talented Smitty impacted the community through demonstrations at local schools and at community events. Smitty also exemplified his skills in drug recognition while educating the community on how K9’s keep it safe.

Smitty’s services were used and trusted by local and federal agencies on 216 occasions.

Throughout his career, K9 Smitty compiled:

174 Narcotics searches

110 Narcotics arrests

1.3 Pounds of methamphetamine

34 Pounds of marijuana

1 Pound of heroin

.25 Pounds of cocaine

$39,000 United States Currency

3 Tracks

3 Building searches

2 Area searches

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