Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 4/30/26: Warsh, Powell, Crockett
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
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Catch the show in its entirety here:
Warsh APPROVED, Jerome Powell staying on the Fed Board
Explosive accusations against Greg
Today’s Popcorn Moment: Thune will not bring up legislation against CBDC, and will not save the SAVE America Act
Jasmine Crockett Masterpiece Theater
Today on the Marketplace: 8 point socket
The Mayor of Seattle thinks millionaires won’t leave and she doesn’t care if they do
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