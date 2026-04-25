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Man Dies After Crashing Truck Into Building on Indy’s East Side

The crash happened just after midnight on Saturday near the intersection of East 10th Street and Emerson Avenue.

Published on April 25, 2026

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truck crashes into building
Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Police said a man died after crashing a truck into a building on the east side of Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the crash happened near the intersection of East 10th Street and Emerson Avenue just after midnight.

Officers and IFD firefighters responded to a report of a structure collapse with an injury in the 1000 block of N. Emerson. When emergency crews got there, they found a hole in the side of a building next to a Conoco gas station and a truck inside.

The driver was transported to an area hospital, where he later died. A passenger in the vehicle was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

No further details have been provided about the incident, which IMPD is investigating.

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